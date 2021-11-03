CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

DeSantis’ office cites backlog for delay in reviewing election fraud case

By Ana Ceballos
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KShZ7_0clrT4Uv00
Frank Artiles leaves the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis, who on Wednesday said he wants to create a new state office to investigate and prosecute election-related fraud, has yet to weigh in on an state ethics case involving a sham no-party candidate who is accused of violating campaign finance laws in an attempt to sway a Miami election.

Citing a 15-case backlog, DeSantis’ office said the governor has not had a chance to review and make a final decision on whether the no-party candidate, Alexis Pedro Rodriguez, should be reprimanded.

The Florida Commission on Ethics sent the case to the governor last week, after it found that Rodriguez had filed inaccurate campaign documents with the state and accepted money — more than $40,000 — from a Republican operative with the understanding that he would change his party affiliation from Republican to no party to run in a 2020 legislative race in Miami.

The commission recommended that the governor impose the maximum penalty for the campaign finance violation, which includes a $20,000 fine, a public censure and formal reprimand for his violations.

“Our office currently has 15 cases from the Ethics Commission with recommendations that require our review and final determination,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw said Wednesday in an email. “We are working through each of these cases and the commission’s recommendations, according to the date received.”

It is unclear how far back the cases go.

Rodriguez and former Miami Sen. Frank Artiles, the GOP operative who is accused of paying Rodriguez to enter the race, are both facing felony criminal charges in Miami.

Rodriguez, an auto parts salesman who originally pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to the scheme, entered into a plea agreement in August. He pleaded guilty to two campaign finance charges and agreed to help prosecutors in their case against Artiles, who is awaiting trial in the criminal case related to the scheme.

Prosecutors charge that they were part of a scheme that attempted to sway the outcome of an election by siphoning votes from the Democratic incumbent in the Senate District 37 election.

The commission’s recommendation, if accepted by DeSantis, could mark the first resolution in the case, which one commissioner called one of the “most egregious” ethics cases in Florida.

The governor has not weighed in on the criminal charges, either.

Comments / 2

Jeffrey Kane
6d ago

DeathSantis knows that there was no fraud in the election. He's trying to appease Trump because he knows that without Trump's support, he'll lose the election for Governor.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Senate redistricting maps make public debut this week

TALLAHASSEE — The maps are coming. State Sen. Ray Rodrigues, chair of the Florida Senate Committee on Reapportionment announced this week that the committee will have staff-drawn draft maps of its congressional and state Senate redistricting plans available on its web site starting Wednesday as part of its first step in completing the must-pass bill during the legislative session that begins Jan. 11.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis files for re-election in 2022 race

ZEPHYRHILLS — Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to formally launch his 2022 re-election campaign. DeSantis opened a campaign account Friday that is a key initial step in running, according to the state Division of Elections website. DeSantis has long made clear he will seek a second term and had about $58 million in cash on hand in his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, as of Sept. 30.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lawmakers propose limits on schools’ mask, quarantine powers

The mask mandates issued by some Florida school districts irked Gov. Ron DeSantis and some Republican legislative leaders to the point that they declared the need to stop such intrusions into personal freedoms as soon as possible. So they called a special session to advance legislation that would address their concerns. The session starts next week. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Frank Artiles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Campaign Finance#Republican#The Ethics Commission#Gop
Tampa Bay Times

Will DeSantis give Tampa the transportation money it’s seeking?

TAMPA — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor convened a meeting of high-ranking state Department of Transportation officials Tuesday for a morning of what she characterized as productive discussions on sending state transportation money, including the recent $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill. Florida could receive $13 billion in federal funds to improve...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How to begin the next generation of Holocaust education | Column

I’m not supposed to have ever existed. I am the grandson of Holocaust survivors. But for the heroic acts of people who gave up their lives, my grandparents would have been murdered, and I would have never been born. Every morning, before I get out of bed, the first thing I ask myself is what I am going to do today that will make me worthy of such sacrifice. It is the fuel that compels me to try to make a difference in the world every day.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Tampa Bay Times

Gaming the political system corrupts us all | Column

It’s football season. Two football teams, the Blues and the Reds are playing a game. What makes this game different is that the game officials are selected by and are from the Reds team. They determine the rules of the game, which can change as needed to favor — you guessed it — the Reds.
FOOTBALL
Tampa Bay Times

A $17 million affordable housing development is coming to St. Pete

A $17 million development project is set to bring new affordable housing units to the City of St. Petersburg. On Friday, local officials broke ground for the construction of 50 apartments at 850 5th Ave. S, in the city’s innovation district. The housing development — called Innovare — will have units available for application by people who earn less than 60 percent of the area’s median income. A dozen units will be set aside specifically for people with even lower earnings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Sorry, flying the flag doesn’t make you a patriot | Letters

If ‘Let’s go Brandon’ is what passes for oratory now, be very worried | Column, Nov. 4. I find it hard to believe we have gone from, ”We, the people,” to “Me, the people.” We aren’t concerned with the common good. I can’t respect someone’s request to wear a mask, but I will defend my right to not get vaccinated? I don’t get it. Somewhere along the line we have decided that simply flying a flag makes you a patriot. It doesn’t matter how you have defamed the image or what you put on it. No, a patriot defends the Constitution, defends freedom of speech‚ defends free elections and accepts the results of those elections. Disputes will be dealt with in a civil manner. We may be imperfect, but our democracy is the best on Earth. We need to grow it, not destroy it.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy