Olivia Munn opens up about motherhood anxieties, new film ‘Violet’

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining TODAY live, Olivia Munn talks about expecting her first baby with...

www.today.com

People

Olivia Munn Says Pregnancy Has Brought Up Past Body Image Insecurities: 'It's Really Hard'

Olivia Munn says her pregnancy has brought up body image struggles she faced when she first came to Hollywood. The actress, 41 is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney. In a Thursday interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Munn talked about her pregnancy insecurities, which she said have been sparked by how her body is changing.
ETOnline.com

Olivia Munn Talks Pregnancy, Motherhood and Struggling With Her Body Image in New Interview

Olivia Munn is getting real about pregnancy, measuring up as a mother and how her body has changed since becoming pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, John Mulaney. In a new interview with SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, the Violet actress and her co-star, Justine Bateman, spoke about the pressure she and other moms are facing in trying to be a "good enough mother."
People

Pregnant Olivia Munn Says Friend Guessed Her Baby on the Way with John Mulaney Will Be 6 Feet Tall

Olivia Munn can expect to have one tall child, if her friend's guesswork proves accurate. The Violet actress, 41, who is expecting her first baby with comedian John Mulaney, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday and shared some of the good and not-so-good advice she's gotten so far, including a loved one who predicted how tall her kid will one day grow up to be.
houstonmirror.com

Olivia Munn opens up about body image issues amid pregnancy

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): More than a month after revealing she is expecting her first child with beau John Mulaney, actor Olivia Munn spoke about how her pregnancy has "brought up" past body image issues. As per E! News, 'The Predator' actor recently occurred in an interview on SiriusXM's...
TheWrap

‘Violet’ Film Review: Olivia Munn Can’t Silence Her Inner Critic in Justine Bateman’s Sensitive Directorial Debut

You know that critical voice in your head? The one you once had, or still have, or dread having? The one that tells you when to feel doubt, or shame, or fear?. “Violet” gives voice to that voice, with so much urgency that it often feels as though writer-director Justine Bateman is reaching out through the screen. Sometimes it appears as though she wants to shake us into waking up; sometimes it seems she wants to comfort us into calming down. But from the start, it’s clear she intends to shock us into listening to Violet’s self-destructive thoughts so that we can recognize our own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcamax.com

Olivia Munn feels the pressure to be a 'good enough mother'

Olivia Munn feels under pressure to be a "good enough mother". The 41-year-old actress revealed in September that she's expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, and Olivia admits there's a huge amount of pressure that comes with motherhood. She shared: "That's what I hear about a lot. Friends...
TODAY.com

Olivia Munn reveals she is 'scared and excited' about being a mom

Olivia Munn is pregnant — and surrounded by boxes. "I'm looking at everything I have to open up and it's overwhelming. I don't know how many of each item I need," Munn, 41, told Hoda Kotb on TODAY Wednesday. "Truly, I wish somebody could tell me, how many onesies, how many diapers? What's the best rocker?"
US Magazine

Olivia Munn Discusses Pressure to Maintain ‘Perfection’ During Pregnancy: ‘It’s Really Hard’

Owning her flaws. Olivia Munn couldn’t be more excited to be expecting her first child, but her pregnancy hasn’t always been an easy journey. The 41-year-old opened up about how past feelings about her body image have impacted her throughout her pregnancy, revealing on the Thursday, October 28, episode of SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw that there’s pressure to maintain “perfection” as an expectant mother.
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Jennifer Garner, Olivia Munn, Jojo Siwa + More!

JENNIFER GARNER SPOTTED WITH DIAMOND RING: Jennifer Garner flashed a diamond ring in a recent Instagram Live appearance, fueling rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend John Miller. The actress was talking with her 13 Going On 30 co-star Judy Greer when she took a sip of tea, revealing the massive rock on her left finger. Garner and the CaliBurger CEO have been dating since October 2018 with the exception of a brief split beginning in August 2020.
wonderwall.com

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney reportedly weighing breaking up amid pregnancy, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late October 2021, starting with this duo… On Oct. 23 — amid rampant speculation that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, who are expecting a child together, quietly called it quits — Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, the duo, who've only been an item for a few months, are facing "uncertainty" in their relationship. "This has been an imperfect relationship from the start," said the source. "Even though Olivia's going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia's friends just don't see these two being a couple in a year's time. The insider went on to say that friends believe the actress and the comedian will "make great parents" but that "nobody knows yet if they're going to do that together or apart." Continued the source, "Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they're going to have together, if any. It's a time of uncertainty, for both of them. … [They] are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward." Added the source, "Becoming a mom was always more important to [Olivia] than settling down in a conventional way. She's a real feminist and doesn't need a man by her side 24/7. She never has. She's incredibly picky and John was somebody she definitely wanted to get to know if there was ever a point where they were both single. John is much more of a work in progress than Olivia, but Olivia needed this change to her life. It's been a rough last several years for her where she was stuck in a rut. This changes things up and gives her something to focus on beyond her career and social life."
Yardbarker

Olivia Munn on becoming a mom: 'I feel scared, I feel nervous, and I'm excited'

Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney, and she's feeling all of the uncertain emotions that most first-time moms cycle through. "I feel good," the 41-year-old actress told Hoda Kotb on Today. "I feel scared, I feel nervous and I'm excited. Every day, the feelings are just kind of rotating through. I came home recently to a bunch of boxes, and I'm looking at everything I have to open up, and it's overwhelming.
toofab.com

Olivia Munn Reveals Her Pregnancy Was Announced Before She Was Ready

"When it's happening to you and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or what, if something bad happens?" Olivia Munn just got candid about her anxieties announcing her pregnancy. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" with hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham,...
