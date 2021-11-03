CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Buckeye, Super Bowl champion Tom Matte passes away at 82

By Jarrod Clay
myfox28columbus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback and Super Bowl champion Tom Matte passed away Wednesday at the age of 82, the Baltimore Ravens announced. Matte was a quarterback at Ohio State from 1958-1960. In 1960, he finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. After his time at Ohio...

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

No one has been proven more correct than Tedy Bruschi was after saying Carson Wentz would do something 'absolutely stupid'

Among the handful of semi-shocking results from another wild NFL Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts' 34-31 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans probably didn't rank as most shocking. However, considering the Colts closed as a three-point favorite and were basically playing for their entire season, it did come as a bit of a surprise to see them squander one at home after jumping out to a 14-0 lead.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Wsyx#Ohio State#The Baltimore Colts
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Colts RB Tom Matte Dies At 82

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte has died, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. He was 82 years old. CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 26: Running back Tom Matte #41 of the Baltimore Colts walks off the field during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on December 26, 1971 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Baltimore won 20-3. (Photo by Ron Kuntz Collection/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Matte was with the Colts for his entire professional football career, from 1961 to 1972. The 6-foot, 214-pound Matte was a grinder as a running back. His...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Free Safety DeShon Elliott Out For The Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DeShon Elliott is out for the year after the Raven’s overtime win on Sunday. This is the third season-ending injury in four seasons for Elliott. Harbaugh said that starting safety DeShon Elliott has a torn pec and a torn biceps. He’s expected to be done for season. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 7, 2021 According to head coach John Harbaugh, Elliott has a torn pectoral and torn biceps, which means he is likely done for the year. He had six total tackles and two tackles for loss in Sunday’s win. "That's a major loss for us." Coach Harbaugh on DeShon Elliott: pic.twitter.com/yuT3OugXkY — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 7, 2021
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Matte dies at 82

Former Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at the age of 82. The Ravens announced his death on Wednesday. The team called him “a legendary figure in this community and in the football world.”. Matte played for the Colts from 1961-1972 and he ranks sixth...
NFL
Awful Announcing

Tom Matte, a famed Ohio State and Colts player and Ravens, Maryland, and CFL broadcaster, has passed away at 82

Famed NFL player and broadcaster Tom Matte passed away this week at 82. Matte had an impressive playing career, first as a quarterback in college at Ohio State, then as a halfback in the NFL with the then-Baltimore Colts, and even remarkably as an emergency quarterback with the Colts in 1965 after injuries to Johnny Unitas and Gary Cuozzo. And he then went on to a remarkable post-playing career; he called national NFL games for CBS from 1976 to 1978, called Maryland games for several years, opened a rib stand at Oriole Park when it opened in 1992, served as vice president and TV game analyst for the Baltimore CFL franchise (Baltimore CFL Colts, Baltimore Football Club, or Baltimore Stallions, depending on the year) in 1994 and 1995, and then joined the Ravens’ radio broadcast team as an analyst when the Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens in 1996, a role he’d hold for 10 years alongside play-by-play voice Scott Garceau (seen at left above with Matte). And Matte made a big impact on Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh, who began a Wednesday press conference with a tribute to him:
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens didn’t play their best game. Not even close. Still, they might wake up Monday with the AFC’s best record. Such is life in a wacky 2021 season. Lamar Jackson’s developing a knack for ...
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Thursday’s Dolphins-Ravens Matchup

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Didn’t the Dolphins just play? They did, yes, so it’s a quick turnaround for the Dolphins and maybe that’s a good thing. After snapping a 7 game losing streak Sunday by beating Houston, the competition level rises in a major way Thursday night. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are in town for a prime timer under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium. Perhaps the Dolphins can maintain some momentum from their 2nd win of the season, but it won’t be easy. Take it and run Pretty? No. Mistake free? Certainly not. But after what the team has been...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy