To review the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is to review something for somebody in a cell. If you’re the person who allowed Jeff Bezos’ tendrils into every corner of your world, then you’re probably going to enjoy Amazon’s latest budget streaming device. Do you have an Echo device in every room of your home to make smart home management a breeze? Do you adorn your home’s exterior with products from best friends of the police, Ring? Did you decide to use Eero routers for your home Wi-Fi because you admired its advanced technology before Amazon bought them out? (I am in the third camp).

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO