Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner confirmed that the Disney+ series takes cues from the comics. A lot has been made of the influence Matt Fraction and David Aja's run with Clint Barton had on this show. Renner himself explained how the Hawkeye comics come into play on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. The Avenger said, "We use the comics a lot as a basis for the look and format of the show." It would be hard to look at the promotional poster for this project and not come away with the impression that Hawkeye was a direct adaptation of the Fraction and Aja run. There are going to be some differences, there always are in the MCU, but the bones were there. (And to be frank, the comics are worth reading on their own, so go check them out on Marvel Unlimited or go buy them!) It's nice to get the confirmation in such an honest way heading into a giant event for a lot of Marvel Studios fans.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO