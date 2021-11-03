Tucker Barnhart takes to Twitter after being traded to Detroit Tigers

The moment that former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, I immediately said that Stafford would proceed to win an NFL MVP award. Now, to be completely honest, I did not necessarily think Stafford would win the award in his first season with a new team as I figured it would take some time for things to really gel. That being said, Stafford, other than his latest debacle against the Tennessee Titans, has been absolutely brilliant and he is on his way to winning the award given to the most valuable player in the NFL.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO