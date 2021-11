On Sept. 21, the Great Bend school district began using the state's "Test to Stay" program to combat COVID-19 in all of the district's schools. Instead of quarantining students who have had contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, USD 428 now tests those students each day. If they test negative for the virus, they are allowed to stay in school wearing a mask.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO