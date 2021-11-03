CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots: Julian Edelman reveals his fantasy team name is too perfect

By Adam Weinrib
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven when Julian Edelman’s a little frustrated with how his New England Patriots are playing, he never strays too far from home. That much is clear from his newfound role as “designated Patriots homer/rep” on Inside the NFL, which was foreshadowed by the way he left the league behind. To announce...

musketfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman trolled Sam Darnold after brutal outing against Patriots

Julian Edelman had a perfect tweet after seeing Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold’s third interception against the New England Patriots in Week 9. The retired receiver and current NFL analyst shared a GIF of a ghost after a brutal turnover from Darnold. It was a reference to when the quarterback played for the New York Jets and admitted he was “seeing ghosts” against the Patriots defense during a Monday night game. Edelman seemed to be suggested Darnold was, again, seeing those ghosts in this matchp. He was simply awful against the New England. Bill Belichick seemed to be one step ahead of Darnold, as usual.
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Got In On The Fun Of Mocking Sam Darnold During Patriots-Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — Seemingly everybody in New England had their fingers on the button, ready to hit send on a GIF or a joke about ghosts as soon as Sam Darnold threw a pick against the Patriots on Sunday. Included in that group? None other than Julian Edelman. The retired Patriots receiver may be a full-fledged television analyst these days, but less than a year removed from his playing career, he hasn’t quite shaken everything about him that made him such a feisty competitor. Part of that involves some celebrating when Sam Darnold makes a goof or two against the Patriots. Sure enough, at 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, just after Darnold threw his third interception of the game, Edelman couldn’t help himself: …. pic.twitter.com/baNfuTkMLz — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 7, 2021 The ghost tweet, of course, references Darnold’s admission while mic’d up against the Patriots in 2019 that he was “seeing ghosts.” Darnold is now 0-4 in his four starts against the Patriots, with one touchdown pass and nine interceptions. It’s historically bad, and with the possibility that Darnold never starts another game vs. the Patriots, everyone on Twitter made sure to shoot out as many ghost tweets as possible on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tedy Bruschi
Person
Homer
Person
Randy Moss
NESN

Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi Offer Approval After Patriots’ Win Vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots may have just earned their signature win of the 2021 campaign with a 27-24 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Safety Adrian Phillips came up with a clutch pick-six, Mac Jones led a crunch-time drive to give New England a two-possession lead with under four minutes remaining and the Patriots now have a much better cross-country flight home.
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Can’t Believe Bill Belichick Smiled After Beating The Jets

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman has been a part of many regular-season wins in New England. He’s not sure he’s seen anything like what happened on Sunday. On “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+, the highlights from Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game featured numerous clips of Bill Belichick mic’d up. While Belichick was his usual self on the sidelines during the game, it was his smile while talking to special teams coordinator Cam Achord toward the very end of the game that left Edelman feeling stunned. “We only punted once, right?” Belichick asked Achord. “Good returns, though. Got a good punt return. Got a good...
NFL
NBC Sports

Edelman, Bruschi react to Patriots' huge road win over Chargers

The New England Patriots are very much still alive. The Patriots went into Los Angeles on Sunday and upset a talented Chargers team, intercepting quarterback Justin Herbert twice in a 27-24 victory. It was a huge win for New England, which is now 4-4 after beating the New York Jets...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Julian Edelman offers some simple analysis after the Patriots’ 54-13 win over the Jets

The New England Patriots cruised to a convincing 54-13 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, dominating the game from start to finish. In the aftermath, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is now working as an analyst after announcing his retirement earlier this year, offered some simple analysis on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#American Football#Wr#Espn
The Spun

Look: Julian Edelman’s Tweet About Tom Brady Went Viral

Tom Brady made a special appearance on ESPN’s ManningCast on Monday night with a backwards hat. For some reason, NFL fans couldn’t get enough of his outfit choice. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman couldn’t help but make a joke about Brady’s backwards hat. During the ManningCast on...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman had epic response to Patriots win over Chargers

Retired New England Patriots receiver and Inside the NFL analyst Julian Edelman couldn’t have been more spot on about his former team. Edelman had a simple two-word tweet to describe the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday by a 27-24 margin. The win gave New England their second victory in a row, and put them at an even 4-4 on the season.
NFL
PatsFans.com

Social Media Roundup: Julian Edelman, Retired Patriots Celebrate Halloween

Sunday marked Halloween, and although the current team didn’t have time to celebrate the holiday with their families while on the road in Los Angeles, a few now-retired players shared how their day was going over social media. Julian Edelman shared this photo of himself dressed up as Peter Pan...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Julian Edelman trolls Sam Darnold amid atrocious performance

During his run with the New York Jets, quarterback Sam Darnold had grand struggles against the New England Patriots. Darnold recorded six interceptions and posted an 0-3 record in three career games against the Patriots while with the Jets. Now with the Carolina Panthers, not much has changed for the...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
E! News

Tom Brady Shares the "Very Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing in Their Family

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. Balancing work and family is not easy, even for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On an Oct. 26 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about raising his kids and the sacrifices made by his wife. Once the highest-paid model in the world, Gisele retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years in the fashion industry, although she continues to model for ad campaigns.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders add veteran cornerback

The Raiders are adding a veteran to a cornerback position that has been hit hard by injuries. Desmond Trufant, a nine-year veteran who played two games this year with the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Raiders. Two Raiders cornerbacks are on the injured-reserve list — Trayvon Mullen and...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

180K+
Followers
369K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy