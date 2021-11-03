Patriots: Julian Edelman reveals his fantasy team name is too perfect

BOSTON (CBS) — Seemingly everybody in New England had their fingers on the button, ready to hit send on a GIF or a joke about ghosts as soon as Sam Darnold threw a pick against the Patriots on Sunday. Included in that group? None other than Julian Edelman. The retired Patriots receiver may be a full-fledged television analyst these days, but less than a year removed from his playing career, he hasn’t quite shaken everything about him that made him such a feisty competitor. Part of that involves some celebrating when Sam Darnold makes a goof or two against the Patriots. Sure enough, at 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, just after Darnold threw his third interception of the game, Edelman couldn’t help himself: …. pic.twitter.com/baNfuTkMLz — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 7, 2021 The ghost tweet, of course, references Darnold’s admission while mic’d up against the Patriots in 2019 that he was “seeing ghosts.” Darnold is now 0-4 in his four starts against the Patriots, with one touchdown pass and nine interceptions. It’s historically bad, and with the possibility that Darnold never starts another game vs. the Patriots, everyone on Twitter made sure to shoot out as many ghost tweets as possible on Sunday afternoon.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO