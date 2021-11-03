CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul City Council approves stricter rules for retail tobacco sales

By Shannon Brault
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Paul City Council voted 7-0 on Wednesday to create stricter tobacco selling requirements for businesses. The ordinance will set a new minimum price of $10 per pack of smokes, create separate licenses for everyday tobacco vendors and specialty shops, halt the use of coupons and discounts on tobacco products,...

