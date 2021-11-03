CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood ending: Autistic Waco player scores last-second touchdown, receives statewide honor

By Jamie Burch
A tough season for Waco Midway (1-8) will end Thursday in Mansfield. But whatever happens, it will be tough to top the Hollywood ending in last week's loss to Cedar Ridge.

Down 45-17 late in the 4th quarter, the Panther's sent Senior RB/WR Titus Holdman — who's autistic — into the game with Midway students chanting "Ti-tus! Ti-tus! Ti-tus! Ti-tus!"

After dropping the handoff from quarterback Reid Tedford, Holdman picked up the football and raced 57-yards for the score.

Players from both teams mobbed Holdman in the end zone.

"On a night in which Cedar Hill dominated most of this game, 45-23, a moment like that puts everything into perspective," said play-by-play announcer David Smoak.

Holdman then ran to sideline still holding the football.

"There's people down here crying," said color analyst Craig Smoak.

"They should be. This is a great moment in sports!" said David Smoak.

On Thursday, Holdman received first-ever Built Ford Tough Player of the Week Honorable Mention Award.

The team also named him an Offensive Player of the Week.

"In my 44 years in the broadcast business and broadcasting numerous state championship victories and record-breaking performances, I have never been a part of something so amazing," said David Smoak.

Midway closes out the season Thursday at Lake Ridge (2-7). Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

