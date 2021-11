We won't call it a palpable buzz just yet. No, kind sir and ma'am, such words must be earned. But there's the proper kind of anticipation that belongs when a roster has been truly remodeled to provide a fetching curbside appearance, and when that remodeled roster used an exhibition game opportunity to whip up on a team that was in the NCAA Tournament last year, and when you can actually go sit in the seats and watch this Husker team if you so choose. The latter was not a possibility last year. Last year the Huskers had a 7-20 season. Last year is last year.

