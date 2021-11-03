CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salamanca, NY

Man and woman charged with attempted murder in Salamanca shooting

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
Police in Salamanca say a man and a woman have been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left a man injured.

Investigators say 29-year-old Patrick McVinney Jr. and 34-year-old Joelle Cooper are facing various charges.

In addition to attempted murder charges, McVinney and Cooper have been charged with criminal use of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence.

Police say they recovered the weapon.

Both were remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail and are awaiting additional proceedings.

