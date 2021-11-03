CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood Canal Bridge to be closed for training

By Leader News Staff news@ptleader.com
Port Townsend Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hood Canal Bridge will be closed for short periods of time between 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, the Washington State Department of Transportation has announced. Crews will...

