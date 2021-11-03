Hood Canal Bridge to be closed for training

Opposition continues to swirl around a controversial plan to cut down the scenic gauntlet of poplar trees that line the gateway to downtown Port Townsend. Port Townsend City Manager John Mauro has announced that a virtual town hall will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9 so local officials can offer more details on the $2 million plan to cut down approximately 130 Lombardy poplars that line Sims Way and replace the trees with other vegetation. The project also includes moving the power lines on the south side of Sims Way underground, planting new trees where the Lombardy poplars currently stand, installing a walkway for pedestrians, expanding the boatyard at the Port of Port Townsend’s Boat Haven to its property line, and putting up a new fence for the boatyard.

