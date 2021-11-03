CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

I owe Call of Duty an apology

By Noelle Warner
Destructoid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Call of Duty: Vanguard right around the corner, I’m kind of beside myself with excitement. I played the beta last month, which is actually the first beta I’ve ever been part of, believe it or not. It feels impossible to imagine now, but there was a time when not only...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

realsport101.com

Call of Duty Vanguard: How to Quickscope

QUICKSCOPE 101 - Everything you need to know. Firstly, it's important to note that you can only really quickscope in Vanguard with a Sniper Rifle - either the Type 99, the Kar98k, or the 3-Line. It doesn't count otherwise and using a Marksman Rifle to quickscope just doesn't work. When...
VIDEO GAMES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Enter To Win: Call of Duty Vanguard

The next title for the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, featuring music from Jack White drops on November 5th. Here at WRRV, we have your exclusive chance to win a copy of the game. To enter, simply fill out the form - and include your address and the platform that you would like to receive the game for and we will contact you if you win!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The State of Call of Duty: Warzone

In less than 2 years, Call of Duty: Warzone has left its impact on the Battle Royale gaming space. After the successful launch, the free-to-play title soared in popularity with fans from all walks of FPS and in mere months, player count rose to the multi-millions. Today, well after the initial hype has come and gone, we’ve seen the good and bad size of Warzone. With plans to eliminate hackers and an all new Vanguard Pacific map on the way, what does the future of Warzone look like?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Call of Duty Game Announced

Activision has announced that it is currently in the process of developing an all-new entry in the Call of Duty franchise. Specifically, this title is one that is going to be developed by studio Digital Legends, which is a company that Activision revealed this week that it had now formally acquired. Rather than this new title being part of the annualized Call of Duty series that comes to consoles and PC, though, Digital Legends is instead helming a new game that will come to mobile platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Fstoppers

Call of Duty Trivializes War Photography

In a few days, Activision will launch the 18th installment of Call of Duty, returning players to the Second World War. To market the game’s new photography mode, two conflict photographers were immersed inside the virtual world and tasked with photographing it. The resulting commercial portrays mankind’s most brutal act of self-destruction as little more than a game of football.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Review

I’ve spent the weekend after launch playing Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, and I'm glad to say I'm having a lot of fun. Mind you, I have fun with this series most years, and I wouldn’t necessarily call Vanguard a high point even among the past few games. The biggest issue is that it doesn't really do anything new and feels all too familiar – more of a refined riff on what we’ve played in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare than something with its own distinctive style of gameplay. I feel compelled to slap it with words like “uninspired” and “unambitious,” and it seems to have carried over a few small technical annoyances from last year. And yet... after spending most of my free time running around the mostly excellent new maps, upgrading my weapons to highly satisfying levels, and – most importantly – shooting other people in the face, I have to say that in spite of its familiarity, Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer is dependably a good time.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

How we get to know characters in games is weird, but I love it

Getting to know you, getting to know all about you. When you think about it, the way we “get to know” characters in video games is kind of bizarre — sometimes it’s about doing special missions for our potential new friend, or being nice to them in the dialogue options, but most of the time it comes down to giving them enough presents until they decide they like us.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard TTK Too Fast: Why do I die so quickly?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now and players are beginning to familiarize themselves with the latest iteration of the popular multiplayer shooter. One of Vanguard’s quirks, especially when compared to the previous Black Ops Cold War, is a faster TTK. This quicker time-to-kill makes players die faster than they might be expecting. If you’re a player who’s asking: “Why do I die so quickly in CoD: Vanguard?” then this article has your answer.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Super Mario 3D All-Stars adds new N64 controller support for Super Mario 64

So, you were lucky enough to bag yourself a shiny new Switch Online N64 controller, and want to know what to do with it. Well, you can use it for the library of Switch Online N64 titles, obviously, but as of today, you can also use it to control your favorite plumber pal in Super Mario 64, as featured in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars compendium.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Launches Worldwide

Starting today, the highly-anticipated Call of Duty Vanguard is available worldwide (check price at Amazon). Vanguard delivers an unparalleled depth of Call of Duty content across a gripping single-player story, 20 multiplayer maps on day one, an all-new Zombies experience that further explores existing story canon. Call of Duty Vanguard...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Vanguard Zombies: Is there Call of Duty Split Screen and can I pause?

Call of Duty Vanguard is now available to play and includes a WW2 campaign, multiplayer and zombies mode. The Vanguard Zombies experience was a surprising addition as it differs from others added to non-Treyarch games. While plenty of Zombies modes have been added to games not made by Treyarch, this...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Rogue Company Season 4 Pack is the next Epic Games Store freebie

Epic Games Store has announced the next free title heading to its digital storefront. As of November 11, all users can download the exclusive Season 4 Epic Pack for the bombastic multiplayer shooter Rogue Company free of charge. The pack contains all you need to get started in First Watch...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

We Are Entering the Golden Age of Platform Fighters

I guarantee that all of you reading this right now have played at least one platform fighting game, or have at the very least seen someone else playing it at a party or something. I am, of course, talking about Super Smash Bros, the progenitor of the genre and, in the eyes of many, the uncontested best it has to offer. As far as offering a replayable couch multiplayer experience, there’s practically nothing out there that’ll keep you and your friends as busy for as long, and in terms of pure scope and production value, Smash is certainly king with its towering and iconic roster which has made it practically a household name. However, Smash’s status as a titan among games belies the reputation of platform fighters as a subgenre.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier launches November 17

Square Enix has announced a release date for its battle royale adaptation of one of the most beloved titles of all time. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will launch on iOS and Android platforms worldwide on November 17 as a free-to-play release. Revealed to raised eyebrows in February of...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Killer7 is what you play when you’re in the mood for Killer7

Killer7 was a hell of a way to make a splash in North America. After over a decade of making games that would stay landlocked in his motherland, Suda51 (Suda Goichi) finally landed on our shores. Oh, it was love at first sight for me. When the Gamecube launched, Capcom...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Mario Party Superstars Needs DLC Soon! Superstars DLC Predictions / Wants

Mario Party Superstars launched last Friday globally and has been a pretty successful game so far evident from reviews, fan scores, and most importantly its players. Mario Party has been averaging roughly 16,000 viewers since launch on Twitch and accumulated almost 3 million hours of the game watched altogether. So, all’s good in the land of Nintendo and Mario Party?
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Easy Modding Guide for FF7 Classic (November 2021)

- File size cut in half by removing now-redundant mods. - 7th Heaven mod manager no longer requires running an installer and is standalone. - Ninostyle chibi models updated with tons of new character models. - Satsuki Yatoshi upscaled backgrounds updated to V5 as featured on Dtoid's article. - Rotty's...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Skyrim Anniversary Edition is a $20 upgrade if you own the Special Edition, otherwise it’s $50

Here’s the rundown on physical copies and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade. Skyrim is coming back! (Did it ever really leave?) A week out from the launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, Bethesda has shared details about the pricing and upgrade path for this new version. If you don’t own Skyrim Special Edition, you’re outta luck.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Vanguard Prestige explained

Having Call of Duty Vanguard Prestige explained may do a lot to motivate players to power through the multiplayer and Zombies mode of COD Vanguard, or certainly make clearer the process they're going through. Prestige ranks have been a component of Call of Duty multiplayer for years now, but the nuances have been known to change and it's always worth being very clear about what system you're actually in. We'll explain Prestige ranks, Season levels, and everything you need to know about the Vanguard Prestige system below.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Elden Ring resolutions revealed for PC, each individual console

The Elden Ring closed network test is almost here. I want to say “Elden Ring is almost here” but I can’t! The delay was completely understandable, but I think a lot of us are itching to play it as soon as possible. In any case, Bandai Namco has provided a full breakdown of all of the supported resolutions and frame rates for Elden Ring with each console (as well as PC specs): and raytracing is in!
VIDEO GAMES

