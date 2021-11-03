Be Careful Northland! 10 Holiday Foods That Could Harm Your Dog

Technically, the dog belongs to both of us. No question about it. Both of us. Period. Granted, I spend more time with her. She is, after all, a hunting dog and Sally has not hunted of late so yes, I do spend more time with Bella. But we share the house with the pup, each feeding her, each of us giving her attention or discipline, the two of us refereeing tussles between Bella, at 16 months, and the two Boston Terriers, Fenway and Winslow. It is joint ownership, no matter how you cut it.

