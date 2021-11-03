CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 8

By Chris Pokorny
Dawgs By Nature
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. DL Malik McDowell 58 78% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH. DL Jadeveon Clowney 55 74% 2 tackles (2 combined). 2 TFL....

www.dawgsbynature.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
K945

Odell Beckham Jr. to the New Orleans Saints?

For those unaware, one of the most high-profile NFL players is now available. Will New Orleans land OBJ?. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns seemingly came out of no where. Granted, stats-wise, OBJ has looked like a shell of his former self during his time in Cleveland. Still, a lot of his poor-production is due to his inability to stay on the field. Beckham has been sidelined continuously throughout his run with the Browns due to injuries, and that certainly has effected how his performance is being perceived. Still, even without the statistical dominance that we've came to expect from OBJ, there's still no denying that even in 2021, he is a prolific player and an undeniable playmaker.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Mcdowell
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Tfl#Qh#Dl Jadeveon Clowney#Dl Jordan Elliott#Dl Andrew Billings#Dl Ifeadi Odenigbo#K Chris Boswell
247Sports

Browns Announce Boatload of Roster Moves

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns announced Tuesday afternoon that they have made multiple roster moves, in response to the new roster spot vacated by a certain wide receiver, as well as the ongoing roster uncertainty due to three running backs now being on the Covid list. The team announced that...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Honest Message For Baker Mayfield

ESPN’s Dan Graziano has his doubts about Mayfield’s abilities. In particular, the ESPN analyst isn’t so sure Mayfield is capable of single-handedly winning games for the Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick is, at worst, an adept game-manager. Game-managers have won Super Bowls before, but it’s not super common.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce Official Decision On RB Nick Chubb

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb tested positive for COVID-19. Rookie tailback Demetric Felton also tested positive this week. A few hours after that report surfaced, the Browns placed Chubb and Felton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It was a necessary move for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Awful Announcing

“I’m not addressing that, Tony”: Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski’s response to Tony Grossi is the latest odd ESPN Cleveland moment

850 AM WKNR, the ESPN Radio affiliate in Cleveland, has come up a whole lot here over the years. A few of those moments include host Tony Rizzo challenging fans planning an 0-16 parade to a fight, contributor Sabrina Parr claiming Jabrill Peppers was “on the lean and the molly” (for the record, Peppers denied doing “whatever drugs” Parr claimed he did, and the station then parted ways with her and buried her rant behind a paywall), and host Aaron Goldhammer eating literal horse poop on air as part of a Baker Mayfield bet. But the most-regularly-appearing ESPN Cleveland figure in our archives is Tony Grossi.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Browns

A weird, sloppy but ultimately victorious Steelers’ Sunday. Let’s get weird. – Always like to look at weird scores and 15-10, while sadly not Scorigami, is an unusual one. It gets weirder. Prior to today, Pittsburgh and Cleveland had played in five games that ended 15-10. Combined, the Steelers and Browns were a combined 0-5, the last one being a Browns’ 2001 loss to Jacksonville.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Snap Counts: Blake Hance the next man up again for Browns O-line

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. — The Browns entered Sunday's game with a fully healthy offensive line for the first time since Week 4. It unfortunately lasted for a quarter and a half, as RT Jack Conklin suffered a dislocated elbow midway through the second quarter. He didn't return and it's unclear when he'll be back.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Defenses dominate, every point is going to count – Terry Pluto’s Browns vs. Steelers Halftime Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns and Pittsburgh were tied 3-3 at the half. 1. The Browns received the opening kickoff and had the ball for 13 plays and 6 minutes, 51 seconds. They settled for a 30-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal. The only thing better would have been a TD. Baker Mayfield was 4-of-6 passing for 42 yards. He had decent velocity on his throws. The Browns should have had a TD -- a high throw to Austin Hooper was dropped. It was not an easy catch, but it could have been made.
NFL
chatsports.com

Week 8 snap counts show young Steelers stepping up in big win over the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into Cleveland and beat the Browns to improve to 4-3, pulling above .500 three weeks after many people had them dead and buried at 1-3. Let’s take a look at the players that made it happen. Offense. It’s always good when the offensive line and quarterback...
NFL
Yardbarker

News And Notes From The Browns’ Week 8 Loss To The Steelers

With the loss, the Browns are 8-8 with another divisional matchup coming up in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Check out my TikTok recap of the game. Here are the news and notes from the game. 1. Plenty Of Blame To Go Around. Social media had plenty of opinions...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Baker Mayfield is the leader the Browns need

The Cleveland Browns, who are already in a tough situation eight games into the season, could have seen their season completely go off the rails on Wednesday. But it didn’t, thanks in large part to quarterback Baker Mayfield. A day after the Browns stood pat at the NFL’s trading deadline...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy