XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed the most recent trading day at $46.64, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 32.04% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 27.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XPEV as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.67% and +223.5%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPEV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% lower within the past month. XPEV is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


