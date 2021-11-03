CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Leaders can't sell GAAP to voters -- Richard Seaman

madison
 6 days ago

Last Friday's State Journal editorial, "How about an honest state budget?," was absolutely correct: The state budget should reflect generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). STATE JOURNAL VIEW: With large surplus,...

madison.com

Comments / 0

madison

Election audit errors feed partisan spin -- Michael Haas and Maribeth Witzel-Behl

For decades, Wisconsin’s Legislative Audit Bureau served as an important check and balance, keeping politicians honest and financial books clean. It prides itself on being nonpartisan, independent and accurate. But the bureau’s recent “Election Administration” report fails to live up to that mission. Its erroneous analysis and consistent failure to...
ELECTIONS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Utah leaders can’t overturn Biden’s mask mandate

In an effort to encourage reluctant Americans to be vaccinated, President Biden recently announced a plan still in the process of being enacted to require businesses with over 100 employees to require vaccination or be fined. The mandate would be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha). Congress...
UTAH STATE
State
Wisconsin State
CNET

Biden's infrastructure bill passed Congress. Here's what's in it for you

Stimulus checks may be long gone, but a new $1.2 trillion package just passed Congress and waiting for President Joe Biden's signature would fund public works projects that could touch every part of the country. The new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which cleared both houses of Congress last week, is designed to tackle big-ticket items such as expanding high-speed internet and building better airports. (It doesn't include checks earmarked for you, but that could come in a later bill -- see below for more details.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Richard Seaman
K92.3

Iowa Gov. Reynolds Has Decided if She’ll Interfere With Deere Strike

The striking United Auto Workers (UAW) John Deere workers and Deere and Company continue to be at an impasse. This as a KCCI report says Deere and Company may move production to plants outside of the United State in order to fulfill customer demand. So with the strike dragging on, will lawmakers get involved? In the case of Iowa, the answer is no.
IOWA STATE
Washington Post

Dissident Republicans must leave the GOP unless they want to enable it

News reports suggest that House Republicans might strip 13 Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill of their committee assignments. Shocking? Not so much. Meanwhile, in criticizing the legislative redistricting plan from Illinois Democrats that leaves him out in the cold, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told Rolling Stone:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Down 66,400 votes, Ciattarelli cites election errors and hints at ballot recount, election challenge in New Jersey race

New Jersey Republican candidate for Governor Jack Ciattarelli is claiming election technology errors in a system put in place by Governor Phil Murphy has resulted in 70,000 provisional ballots statewide. Ciattarelli said errors at the polls forced voters to cast 70,000 provisional ballots and says that they have not yet been counted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers plan special session for response to vaccine mandates

TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson says “motions are underway” to call a special session for Nov. 22 to address legislation dealing with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Republican from Andover on Tuesday unveiled proposals that would shield employees from inquiries into their religious beliefs and ensure they receive unemployment benefits if discharged for refusing to […] The post Kansas lawmakers plan special session for response to vaccine mandates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
CBS New York

Long Island Write-In Candidate, Voters Sound Off On ‘Corrupt System’ Controlling State Judge Elections

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some call it the last bastion of the political patronage pie — the doling out judgeships across the state. Voters go to the polls, but have no impact on the outcome. Jacqueline Franchetti garnered a nearly unprecedented 3,000 votes last week as a write-in candidate for Supreme Court judge on Long Island. She tried, unsuccessfully, to block the promotion of a Family Court judge. One of those write-in votes came from Sea Cliff homeowner Michael Schmitt. “It’s a very corrupt system,” Schmitt told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan, adding, “You have eight people running for eight judgeships, so they are all guaranteed...
MINEOLA, NY
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Not Running For US Senate, Will Seek 4th Term As Governor

EXETER, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday he is not running for U.S. Senate, avoiding a potential clash with Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is running for re-election. Sununu said instead he will seek a fourth term as governor of the Granite State in 2022. “I’d rather push myself 120 miles-per-hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down and end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results,” Sununu said. The 2022 New Hampshire Senate contest is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the country, with control of the evenly...
POLITICS
madison

Republicans can't win honest election -- Richard Potter

The persistence with which the Republican-run Legislature is trying to defend its gerrymandering is an admission that it knows it can’t win an honest election. The lawmakers' attempt to protect their comrades indicates they know they are in office solely due to this cheating. Taking money under false pretenses is fraud, so these legislators are defrauding the state by accepting salaries and perks for positions they are not legitimately entitled to hold. They should be removed from office immediately and tried for their fraudulent behavior.
ELECTIONS
madison

This Is the Average Social Security Benefit in 2022

Many people let their retirement savings fall by the wayside and instead rely heavily on Social Security to cover their senior living costs. But if that's your plan, you may be surprised to learn that Social Security doesn't pay as much as you might think it does. Next year, seniors...
PERSONAL FINANCE

