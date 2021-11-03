Leaders can't sell GAAP to voters -- Richard Seaman

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some call it the last bastion of the political patronage pie — the doling out judgeships across the state. Voters go to the polls, but have no impact on the outcome. Jacqueline Franchetti garnered a nearly unprecedented 3,000 votes last week as a write-in candidate for Supreme Court judge on Long Island. She tried, unsuccessfully, to block the promotion of a Family Court judge. One of those write-in votes came from Sea Cliff homeowner Michael Schmitt. “It’s a very corrupt system,” Schmitt told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan, adding, “You have eight people running for eight judgeships, so they are all guaranteed...

MINEOLA, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO