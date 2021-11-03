CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Hamilton Beach: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of...

Middletown Press

Pluristem: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) _ Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) on Monday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.
Middletown Press

First Guaranty Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMMOND, La. (AP) _ First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.8 million. The Hammond, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 74 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares Plummet More Than 26 Percent

Click here to read the full article. Poshmark missed expectations in its third-quarter financial results, sending shares plunging more than 26 percent after the close. The company pulled in net revenues of $79.7 million, which is a 16 percent increase from the same period last year, but below the range of $82.7 million that analysts projected. More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisHow "The Bachelor" Contestants Have Gone From Reality T.V. to Mega-Influencers The timing is awkward, at best. The earnings report comes one day after ThredUp and...
