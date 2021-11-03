CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Honor anniversary of fair election -- John Finkler

madison
 6 days ago

With the arrival of Nov. 3, Wisconsin should be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the 2020 presidential election. Despite the worst pandemic in a century and a hotly contested election where many things could have gone wrong, everything basically went right,...

madison.com

Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
madison

Election audit errors feed partisan spin -- Michael Haas and Maribeth Witzel-Behl

For decades, Wisconsin’s Legislative Audit Bureau served as an important check and balance, keeping politicians honest and financial books clean. It prides itself on being nonpartisan, independent and accurate. But the bureau’s recent “Election Administration” report fails to live up to that mission. Its erroneous analysis and consistent failure to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor's races

Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor's offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss in Virginia's governor's race and a close win in deeply blue New Jersey's confirmed the difficult conditions ahead. In both places, the party was largely caught off guard by the potency of culture-war debates over schools and struggled to stop voters once turned off by former President Donald Trump from migrating...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Wisconsin State
IBTimes

Rebel Democrats Tank Vote On Sweeping Biden Welfare Package

Democrats failed to overcome an 11th-hour revolt on US President Joe Biden's sweeping $3 trillion transport, welfare and climate agenda, as a small group of lawmakers blocked any chance of the entire package passing Friday. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The Fair Elections Program is changing politics as usual in D.C.

Brian J. McCabe and Kenan Dogan are the co-authors of a new report on the Fair Elections Program. There’s a lot of money in local politics, and much of it comes from wealthy donors. But with the implementation of the Fair Elections Program, D.C. is seeking to change who is funding elections. After just a single election cycle, the program is already starting to draw more donors — and candidates — into the political system. Two mayoral candidates, incumbent Muriel E. Bowser (D), who announced her reelection bid Thursday, and D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At Large), have already committed to using this public financing program in next year’s election.
ELECTIONS
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Elections volunteer honored

The Indiana Secretary of State has named an Elkhart County poll worker the “Election Hero of the Year.”. Secretary of State Hollis Sullivan addressed the value of the state’s poll workers when appearing in Elkhart County to honor Kris Mueller. Mueller has volunteered at the polls in the county for 16 years.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Goshen News

Local worker honored as state's 'Election Hero'

ELKHART — On the eve of Election Day, the state of Indiana celebrated a local election worker and township trustee leader for her years of service. Kris Mueller was presented with the state’s 2021 “Election Hero” award during a small ceremony, led by Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, at the Lincoln Center voting location in Elkhart Monday. Mueller was recognized for the years she’s put in as a local election worker and for insights she’s shared with the Elkhart County Election Board to help innovate election processes.
INDIANA STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: The election was fair

Regarding the article “Crowd seeks election 2020 audit”, dated Oct. 27: Elections are not conducted with “feelings” even feelings from your heart, they are conducted with required processes, specific instructions, testing, training and strict supervision. None of the 75 misinformed people at the meeting came with evidence of fraud, no specific accusations of observed misconduct, or even basic knowledge of how elections are conducted. I doubt any of those people even know what a forensic audit is. It is obvious that they came to the board without even knowing the requirements of an election audit; they just “researched” about it on their chosen misinformational entertainment media and are now following up on their instructions from overseer seditionists.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
#Voting Machines#Republicans#Democrats
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
