Honor anniversary of fair election -- John Finkler

Regarding the article “Crowd seeks election 2020 audit”, dated Oct. 27: Elections are not conducted with “feelings” even feelings from your heart, they are conducted with required processes, specific instructions, testing, training and strict supervision. None of the 75 misinformed people at the meeting came with evidence of fraud, no specific accusations of observed misconduct, or even basic knowledge of how elections are conducted. I doubt any of those people even know what a forensic audit is. It is obvious that they came to the board without even knowing the requirements of an election audit; they just “researched” about it on their chosen misinformational entertainment media and are now following up on their instructions from overseer seditionists.

CROW WING COUNTY, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO