CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Conservative justices appear skeptical about New York gun control law

By Ariana Figueroa
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muaIE_0clrIDtU00

WASHINGTON — Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court expressed skepticism Wednesday after listening to two hours of oral arguments on a New York law that imposes strict limits on carrying a gun outside the home—a case that will test how far states can go when crafting their own laws.

In New York State Rifle & Pistol Assoc. v. Bruen , attorney Paul Clement—former U.S. solicitor general in the Bush administration—argued that New York’s restrictive gun laws infringe on an individual’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

“Carrying a firearm outside the home is a fundamental, constitutional right,” he said in his opening presentation to the court.

Chief Justice John Roberts said he found it surprising that local officials could make decisions about a constitutional right. Several other members of the court expressed that sentiment, but also agreed that states could decide whether to exclude guns from “sensitive places” in New York such as public transportation, New York University, Columbia University and Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh expressed their concern about the high bar applicants needed to meet in order to obtain a gun permit.

Barbara Underwood, New York’s solicitor general, defended the state’s law, arguing that the state is not an outlier in its restrictions because states have used a variety of regulations over the years.

Some cities also place their own restrictions, such as Chicago and Baltimore.

“And it’s not an outlier in asking a licensed applicant to show good cause for a carry license,” she said.

Justice Elena Kagan said that the brief Clement submitted to the court focused on the argument that the New York law is a “regulatory scheme” that deprives most people of their right to carry a gun, rather than the two individuals who brought the case against New York.

Most states broadly grant requests to carry weapons outside the home except for California, New York, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Those states have wide discretion to deny an applicant a concealed carry permit.

In those states , about 1% of all residents are approved for concealed carry, compared to about 10% in other states with looser laws.

States with tougher standards generally require an individual to demonstrate a need for self-protection, referred to as “proper cause.” A general desire to possess a concealed carry gun is not a sufficient reason in those states.

The gun rights advocates who are challenging New York’s law, Robert Nash and Brandon Koch, had applications for a concealed-carry license denied, but were granted “restricted” licenses to carry a gun for target shooting and hunting.

This is the first gun rights case the Supreme Court has taken up in years.

In 2008, the Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that the Second Amendment does allow an individual the right to have a gun in his or her home for the purposes of self defense. In 2010, the Court confirmed in McDonald v. City of Chicago that the states must adhere to that right.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted that based on history, states have put in place their own restrictions on guns.

“Those 43 states that you’re talking about, most of them didn’t give unrestricted rights to carry of one form or another until recent times,” she said. “Before recent times, there were so many different regulations. What it appears to me is that the history and tradition of carrying weapons is that states get a lot of deference on this.”

New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck also defended the need to show proof that an individual needs to carry a gun outside the home.

“New Jersey residents should be able to go to a shopping mall or sporting event without having to worry about whether the person behind them is secretly carrying a firearm for no good reason,” Bruck said in a statement.

“The Second Amendment has always allowed states to adopt common-sense restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm in public—to protect their residents. A Supreme Court decision striking down reasonable firearm licensing laws would pose a significant risk to public safety.”

The Pew Research Center found that about 3 in every 10 Americans own a gun and that men are more likely to own a firearm than women, from 39% of men to 22% of women.

Some of the most recent data for gun deaths found that there were 39,773 deaths from gun-related injuries in 2017. Pew found that about 60% of gun deaths were by suicide.

The post Conservative justices appear skeptical about New York gun control law appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Sportsmen and women, wake up! Your hunting and access is being stolen by your leaders

I am a 68-year-old, retired farmer, fourth-generation Montanan, and a lifelong avid hunter, angler and conservationist with a degree in wildlife biology and research experience on large predators. I started farming in 1977.  Now I own Circle S Ranch in eastern Montana and pay property taxes in five counties.  I have always shared the bounty […] The post Sportsmen and women, wake up! Your hunting and access is being stolen by your leaders appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HOBBIES
Daily Montanan

County elections workers say new elections management system needs work, ask for delay

Citing “red flags” identified in a rollout, county election leaders are asking the Montana Secretary of State to make sure glitches with a new elections management system are ironed out and for a chance to fully test it — with successful results — before firing it up across the state. “It still has bug after […] The post County elections workers say new elections management system needs work, ask for delay appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ELECTIONS
Daily Montanan

‘New’ Milltown ‘Black Bridge’ turns 100 today

“The new bridge across the Blackfoot river at Milltown is now open to traffic, according to an announcement yesterday by the county commissioners. The old bridge was closed last February and a detour was made necessary. Another bridge several hundred feet north of the present structure was used. … Work on the bridge is not […] The post ‘New’ Milltown ‘Black Bridge’ turns 100 today appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
Washington Post

Supreme Court justices sounded suspicious of New York’s gun law. Here’s what might come next.

Supporters of gun regulation have reason to be concerned after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The case presents a Second Amendment challenge to New York’s requirement that a person show “proper cause” to secure an unrestricted license to publicly carry a concealed handgun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Paul Clement
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
investing.com

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives take aim at New York gun limits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to shoot down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public in a major gun rights case that could imperil various firearms restrictions nationally. While appearing united in their skepticism about the constitutionality of the state's law,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

High court seems ready to strike down New York gun law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried about issuing a broad ruling that could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums, and other gathering places. The court was hearing arguments in its biggest guns case in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Supreme Court conservatives skeptical of New York concealed handgun restrictions

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a Second Amendment dispute that could have a major impact on state rules for carrying concealed firearms outside the home. Chief Justice John Roberts grilled New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, who was arguing in defense of the law, about who was more likely to be granted a concealed-carry license in the state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Laws#Second Amendment#The U S Supreme Court#New York University#Columbia University
Reason.com

Supreme Court Seems Poised To Rule Against New York Gun Law

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in its biggest Second Amendment case in over a decade. After nearly two hours of questions, discussion, and debate, a majority of the Court seemed ready to recognize at least some sort of Second Amendment right to carry a concealed weapon for purposes of self-defense outside of the home. What was less clear was whether the Court would recognize a limited right or a more sweeping one in its final decision on the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCAX

New York gun law in the crosshairs at the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will review its first gun case in a decade when justices set their sights on a 108-year-old New York concealed carry restriction. To legally carry a concealed handgun In New York, you have to prove doing so is necessary for your safety. Tom...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
US News and World Report

Justices Signal Skepticism Over Texas Abortion Law

A divided Supreme Court on Monday heard two challenges to Texas' abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy, faced with a third opportunity to block the restrictive law. And although its decision is forthcoming, at least one conservative justice emerged as a possible swing vote that could change the course of the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liberal Justice Kagan breaches protocol by jumping in to interrupt conservative Kavanaugh's questioning of her argument during Supreme Court hearing over the Boston Bomber's death penalty

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan clashed with her conservative colleague Brett Kavanaugh during a Supreme Court hearing over the Boston Bomber on Wednesday as they heard arguments about whether an appeals court was justified in overturning Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence. It was a rare breach of protocol as liberal and conservative...
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy