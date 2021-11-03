CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPX Pacts for Horror Pic ‘Student Body’; Watch Exclusive Clip

By Carole Horst
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

Motion Picture Exchange ( MPX ) has closed a deal for North American distribution rights to 1091 Pictures on horror film “Student Body,” starring Montse Hernandez, Cheyenne Haynes, Harley Quinn Smith , Austin Zajur,  Anthony Keyvan and Christian Camargo.

MPX reps worldwide rights to the feature.

“Student Body,” written and directed by Lee Ann Kurr, the film follows a group of students at a prestigious high school where a teacher oversteps his bounds and the teens are forced to take matters into their own hands, with deadly consequences.

“Student Body” is produced by Rachel Liu, Sandra Leviton, and Lee Ann Kurr.

1091 Pictures plans a Feb. 8 release on digital and on-demand platforms.

“We were really impressed with Lee Ann’s directorial debut with this highly entertaining and elevated slasher flick that dives beyond the genre norms and offers a female-led perspective both onscreen and behind the camera,” said 1091’s head of content Eric Min. “This film is a lot of fun and has the depth and ingenuity to appeal to both genre fans and mainstream audiences.”

“I haven’t been in school for some time, but it’s been fantastic being back on campus with Student Body and working with Lee Ann on her feature debut,” said Ryan Bury, MPX senior VP of acquisitions and sales.  “We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with 1091 for the release and can’t wait for audiences to start registering for classes.”

“I’m thrilled to have 1091 distributing the film,” said Kurr. “Eric and his wonderful team have shown so much passion and excitement for the project. I can’t wait for 1091 to bring this story about the terrors of growing up, featuring such a talented ensemble of actors, to a wide audience.”

The pact was negotiated by Bury on behalf of the filmmakers and Min and Lev Avery-Peck on behalf of 1091 Pictures.

Watch an exclusive clip of the film:

