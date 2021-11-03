CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville Salvation Army low on supplies

By Jacob Smith
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army in Fayetteville asks for donations as an announcement of critically low food supplies comes on social media.

The shortage comes during difficult times as the temperature is cooling and needs will start increasing.

Kim Koyote, director of social services, says a number of factors including supply chain issues and people losing work during the pandemic, could be contributing to the current shortage.

“Any kind of vegetable, fruit or canned beans, canned soups, anything non-perishable and self stable will work best for donations,” Koyote said. “What’s really nice about the canned goods is they last for a while and they don’t perish. They last a good long while and we can give them out a long time, basically until they’re gone.

In addition to food donations, the Salvation Army can always use volunteers and monetary donations.

