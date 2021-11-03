CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘Pride and Prejudice (sort of*)’ Review: A Smashingly Smart Austen Adaptation

By David Benedict
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1Hvd_0clrI42C00

“Young hearts, to yourself be true.” It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen never sang along with Candi Staton. But among the many things that the frankly sensational “ Pride and Prejudice (sort of*)” proves is that she not only would have, but should have. Adding karaoke to the 19th century’s blueprint rom-com may sound like a translation too far but the shocking truth of Isobel McArthur’s smart, riotously funny five-woman adaptation, now playing on the West End , is how faithful it is to Austen while being gloriously entertaining.

As sharp-eyed as it is seemingly silly, McArthur’s play-with-songs mirrors Austen by maintaining a shrewd 21st century perspective on the well-told tale of Elizabeth, Jane, Lydia and the other two who, face it, no one properly remembers. Both authors know this most enduring and endearing of love stories is really all about sex, money and snobbery. And, crucially, class.

With those politics strongly in mind, the story is crisply re-told by the servants. It’s high time, they argue, they had their season in the sun since in the novel they’re stuck in the background despite being the women who make everything possible for the main characters. Dressed in white shifts, black boots and many an arched eyebrow, they set up the story and then spend the rest of the evening racing on and off stage and in and out of Ana Inés Jabares-Pita’s nifty costumes playing everyone except the notoriously tight-lipped Mr. Bennet who, in a pitch-perfect performance, is played by a wing-backed armchair and a newspaper.

From the first karaoke burst of Elvis Costello’s “Every Day I Write The Book”, the production’s inviting, knowing tone is made deliciously clear by directors McArthur and Simon Harvey. Their approach is perfectly summed up by Elizabeth (ideally sparky Meghan Tyler), having been snubbed at the local ball, standing on a pile of books and delivering Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” while looking daggers at Darcy.

The 20th century biographer Lord David Cecil once tartly declared Jane Austen’s view of marriage to be that it was wrong to marry for money but silly to marry without it. Fraught Mrs. Bennet, permanently at sixes and sevens over the marital prospects of her five daughters, goes a great deal further than that since her entire family’s prospects depend upon it. More than slightly inclined to boxes of chocolates and the odd drink or five, she’s played as a cross between dizzy and determined by McArthur herself, who also plays a fiercely gruff, stern Darcy.

Christina Gordon cunningly makes Jane an ideal blend of artless and hopeful and then, via Chris de Burgh’s “Lady in Red,” turns Lady Catherine into a gorgon who uses millinery as a weapon of mass destruction. There’s an equally funny double of handsome, wealthy, gloriously dim and besotted Bingley and his haughty, posher-than-thou sister Caroline. As played with joyously funny ease by Hannah Jarrett-Scott, the latter’s designs upon Darcy make Joan Collins in “Dynasty” look restrained.

Jarrett-Scott then goes one further, beautifully suggesting lovelorn subtext in poor plain Charlotte Lucas who, in McArthur’s script, secretly pines for love not from Mr. Collins (wonderfully appalling Tori Burgess) but from a comically unaware Lizzy.

The shocking truth of that suggested relationship, and the winning hallmark of the entire production, is that despite the galvanizing mix of belly-laughs and real wit, the emotional truth of the original novel is made flesh. The depth of the expressions of anger and heartfelt love that power the story repeatedly shocks the audience into silence.

That mix of gravitas and running gags — climaxing with Burgess’s marvelously put-upon Mary finally stealing her moment of glory — put the seal on the show’s runaway success. Unlike “Six,” it’s not (quite) a musical, but this dynamite cast of five could take this rampantly delicious show into similar theatrical orbit.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC
Variety

The Fresh Prince Has a Memoir (And It’s an Instant Best-Seller)

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Will Smith,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Robb Report

Live Like the Darcys at the $6.8 Million English Estate Featured in ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Bookish girls have been in love with Mr. Darcy, from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” for more than 200 years now. The character reached his apotheosis in the 1995 BBC series, when Colin Firth stripped down to take a dip in a lake and women (and many men) around the world swooned. It is easy to imagine Mr. Darcy swimming at this house, known as Milgate, with its long and illustrious history, as well as its ties to Ms. Austen herself. Just like the fictional Pemberley, Milgate features a beautiful, romantic boating lake near an enchanting summerhouse and a quaint...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Candi Staton
Person
Carly Simon
303magazine.com

This Boulder Novelist Retells “Pride and Prejudice” With a Burlesque Twist

The seductive, captivating world of modern burlesque isn’t often caught in the same setting as Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen’s classic Regency romance. With her debut novel A Certain Appeal, Colorado author Vanessa King is changing that. The story retells Pride and Prejudice through the lens of the contemporary world of New York burlesque. A Certain Appeal was included on a list of 25 Best Fall Books by Good Housekeeping, which stated: “Whether you loved the classic that inspired it or not, you’ll devour this steamy novel!” The book will be available on November 2 of this year.
BOULDER, CO
thecitymenus.com

Press Release: UWG Theatre Company presents: Celebrate a “Pride and Prejudice” Christmas!

The University of West Georgia Theatre Company is happy to celebrate the holiday season with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s play Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. This light-hearted story is an unofficial sequel to Jane Austen’s beloved literary classic, Pride and Prejudice. The play follows up on the tight knit Bennet sisters, their loving husbands, and their new lives while exploring untold stories which are, in true Jane Austen fashion, filled with witty quips, sisterly love, and unexpected romance. With its inspiring praise for the achievements and individuality of women, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is the perfect play for the UWG Theatre Company’s “Celebrate Women” season.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride And Prejudice
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Reality Star Trevor Jones Dead at 34

“Millionaire Matchmaker” alum Trevor Jones has died at the age of 34. Earlier this month, Jones died unexpectedly of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, his friends revealed on his GoFundMe page. According to MayoClinic.com, vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines or uterus to rupture.”. The page...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy