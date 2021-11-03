SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Public Health has coronavirus vaccines available for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

On Tuesday, Pfizer-BioTech’s COVID-19 vaccine gained emergency use for children in that age group. Pfizer’s first COVID vaccine gained emergency approval in December 2020.

Soon the child’s-size version of the vaccine will be available to Santa Barbara County kids.

Cottage Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons said the dose will look a little different. They will be one-third the size but just as effective as a normal dose for an adult.

Dr. Fitzgibbons said the one-third size dose is a sweet spot to reduce potential side effects while offering similar protection against COVID-19. And with the holiday season coming up, she urges parents not to wait and get their kids vaccinated as soon as they can.

Dr. Fitzgibbons said both of her kids in the 5 to 11 age group have appointments next week. They'll need a second dose three weeks after the first.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, 42,000 Santa Barbara County children are now eligible for the vaccine.

Some distribution of the vaccine is already underway, public health said. Full-scale availability of the vaccines is expected on Monday, Nov. 8.

For information about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine and availability in Santa Barbara County, click here . You can also call the county's information call center at 211 or outside the area at 800-400-1572 .

The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids available in Santa Barbara County appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .