CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Adding Nasal Saline Benefits Patients With Acute Rhinosinusitis

By Marcia Frellick
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding isotonic nasal saline irrigation benefited some patients with acute rhinosinusitis (ARS) — those with a common cold — but not other subgroups, according to a study published online in the October issue of the International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology. Adults with ARS in this parallel, randomized, controlled...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Next Steps in Research Investigating the Benefits of Aspirin in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses next steps in research investigating the benefits of aspirin in patients with chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, on her presentation at...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Fewer Blood Transfusions for Patients With AML Has Humanistic, Economic Benefits

Posters presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2021 meeting analyzed patient and physician perspectives on blood transfusions in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). As acute myeloid leukemia (AML) progresses and blood counts are adversely affected by cytotoxic chemotherapies, patients frequently receive blood transfusions. Two posters presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2021 meeting analyzed patient and physician perspectives on blood transfusions in AML.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Late Reinfection With a Different Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 Clade in a Patient With Refractory Arterial Hypertension

Javier García-Abellán; Antonio Galiana; Marta Fernández-González; Nieves Gonzalo-Jiménez; Montserrat Ruiz-García; Angela Botella; Joan Sanchis; Paula Mascarell; Selene Falcón; Mar Masiá; Félix Gutiérrez. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Differentiating between persistent infection with intermittent viral shedding and reinfection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 remains challenging. Although a small number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Jardiance demonstrates benefits for patients with heart failure and kidney disease

In a new analysis, Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s (BI) sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitor (SGLT-2I), Jardiance (empagliflozin), demonstrated a reduction in the risk of death and hospitalisation from heart failure (HF) and a reduction in the decline of kidney function in patients with both HF and chronic kidney disease (CKD). This will likely prove significant in the US market, where large numbers of patients are developing cardiorenal and metabolic complications that often present as co-morbidities of type 2 diabetes (T2D).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
WSAW

DEEP BENCH: Benefits of genomic testing for cancer patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Precision oncology is transforming cancer care. It uses a simple blood test or tumor sample to analyze a patients tumor and look for DNA alterations that may be causing cancer to grow. Research shows people with advanced cancer may experience better outcomes when genomic testing is used.
WAUSAU, WI
Medscape News

New Data Suggest No Benefit, Potential Harm of Anti-Interleukin Drugs in Certain COVID Patients

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A new study provides no support for giving COVID-19 patients drugs that block the pro-inflammatory cytokines interleukin-1 (IL-1) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), while another suggests the treatments could have drawbacks. IL-1 and IL-6 blockade have been proposed as therapeutic strategies for COVID-19, but study results are...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Research Finds SGLT2 Inhibitors May Yield CV, Renal Benefits in Patients With T1D

Research presented at Kidney Week 2021 suggests sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors may show beneficial cardiovascular (CV) and kidney effects among patients with type 1 diabetes. Research presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 revealed sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) inhibitors may provide protective effects to the kidneys...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Whole-Genome Sequencing Helpful When a Mitochondrial Disorder Is Suspected

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) can shorten the "diagnostic odyssey" for patients with suspected mitochondrial disorders, report researchers in the United Kingdom. Mitochondrial disorders affect about one in 5,000 people and are among the most common cause of inherited metabolic disease, yet are tough for clinicians to...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Nasal Irrigation#Cincinnati#Ars#Md#Medscape Medical News
Medscape News

Hyperoxaemia and Hypoxaemia are Associated With Harm in Patients With ARDS

Andrew J. Boyle; David N. Holmes; Jonathan Hackett; Susanna Gilliland; Michael McCloskey; Cecilia M. O'Kane; Paul Young; Stefania Di Gangi; Daniel F. McAuley. Background: Oxygen therapy is routinely administered to mechanically ventilated patients. However, there remains uncertainty about the optimal oxygen titration target in patients with the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Characterising clinical Staphylococcus aureus isolates from the sinuses of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis

The role of Staphylococcus aureus in the pathogenesis of the chronic sinonasal disease chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), has not been definitively established. Comparative analyses of S. aureus isolates from CRS with those from control participants may offer insight into a possible pathogenic link between this organism and CRS. The intra- and inter-subject S. aureus strain-level diversity in the sinuses of patients with and without CRS were compared in this cross-sectional study. In total, 100 patients (CRS"‰="‰64, control"‰="‰36) were screened for S. aureus carriage. The overall carriage prevalence of S. aureus in this cohort was 24% (CRS n"‰="‰13, control n"‰="‰11). Cultured S. aureus isolates from 18 participants were strain-typed using spa gene sequencing. The bacterial community composition of the middle meatus was assessed using amplicon sequencing targeting the V3V4 hypervariable region of the bacterial 16S rRNA gene. S. aureus isolates cultured from patients were grown in co-culture with the commensal bacterium Dolosigranulum pigrum and characterised. All participants harboured a single S. aureus strain and no trend in disease-specific strain-level diversity was observed. Bacterial community analyses revealed a significant negative correlation in the relative abundances of S. aureus and D. pigrum sequences, suggesting an antagonistic interaction between these organisms. Co-cultivation experiments with these bacteria, however, did not confirm this interaction in vitro. We saw no significant associations of CRS disease with S. aureus strain types. The functional role that S. aureus occupies in CRS likely depends on other factors such as variations in gene expression and interactions with other members of the sinus bacterial community.
SCIENCE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cancer Patients Benefit When Pharmacies and Providers Connect

For cancer patients, time is perhaps the most precious commodity. Years ago, a patient at our medically integrated oncology practice had just come from radiology and was now ready for her medication that was just prescribed by her oncologist. From her wheelchair with her husband by her side, she expected to receive her medication and be on her way.
CANCER
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Blood test study underway to identify Alzheimer’s risk

(WJW) – A new blood test is being hailed as a way to prevent Alzheimer’s. Research, which was presented Thursday at an international Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), indicates the test can identify people who have an increased likelihood of having brain amyloid. That’s a protein that is a risk factor for developing […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
aappublications.org

Acute Infectious Stridor

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Pooja Musuku, MBBS*. Joshua P. Needleman, MD*. *Department of Pediatrics, Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY. Stridor,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Looking Beyond the Typical Measures of MS Diagnosis

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I'm Stephen Krieger from Mount Sinai in New York, here with an update from the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) congress, which was not held in Vienna as originally planned but rather virtually in October 2021. Today I want to give you a brief overview of an ECTRIMS 2021 session on patients' perspective in multiple sclerosis (MS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

COVID Vaccine Response Found Mostly Robust in RA, SLE Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Immunosuppressed patients with autoimmune diseases who received the Moderna mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 two-dose vaccine series had a frequency of adverse events similar to the general population albeit with a somewhat reduced, but still significant, antibody response with no severe vaccine-related disease flares, results of a prospective, nonrandomized open-label comparative trial in Canada demonstrated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Common Drugs Affect How Cells Respond to the Flu Virus

Some common medications for chronic conditions could affect what the flu virus does to human cells, new research suggests. In findings published in Viruses , researchers have identified a cholesterol medication as well as antidepressants and an antihistamine that change how cells respond to the virus. The results could be...
SCIENCE
dogster.com

Aid for Acute Pancreatitis

The holidays are a wonderful time to spend with our furry friends. It can be tempting to not only share the love but to share the wonderful holiday food, too. But be warned! Veterinarians know this time of a year as a bad one for pancreatitis. Acute pancreatitis is a...
PETS
Medscape News

Allergists Can Fight Misinformation by Anticipating Sources of Confusion and Engaging Patients With Facts and Curiosity

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. With the Delta variant taking hold and COVID cases on the rise in mid-July, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, MBA, released an advisory declaring that misinformation was a serious health threat and urging Americans to help slow its spread during the pandemic and beyond.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

'Strong Evidence' Oral Steroids Slow IgA Nephropathy Progression

Daily treatment of patients with IgA nephropathy with an oral glucocorticoid, methylprednisolone, led to significant reductions in the rate of kidney failure and a composite tally of adverse incident renal outcomes in a multicenter, randomized trial with more than 500 patients — the largest prospective, controlled study yet reported for this treatment in this population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy