CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cumulus Q3 Results ‘Exceeded Expectations,’ Beat Street

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after Wednesday’s Closing Bell on Wall Street, Cumulus Media offered analysts and investors a look at its third quarter...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

PayPal Beats Expected Q3 Results, Intends to Increase its Crypto Offerings

PayPal and Venmo have seen massive growth during Q3 2021 and both parties believe cryptocurrencies had a lot to do with that. PayPal’s Venmo – a financial app that recently added cryptocurrency features – saw a payment volume of $60 billion for the third quarter of 2021, which is an increase of 36%. The company added that it could allow clients to use Venmo for purchases made on Amazon.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

American Axle Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) exceeded earnings expectations for the third quarter of 2021, pushing shares of the automotive parts manufacturer up by 2.7% on November 5 to close at $9.82. Notably, AXL shares have jumped almost 30% over the past year, with the current market capitalization landing...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

D.R. Horton Exceeds All Expectations

D.R.Horton (NYSE: DHI) exceeded all expectations and that is saying something, we’ve had high expectations for the company and the industry for some time. The housing industry is in a golden age only marred by a shortage of workers and rising costs for materials. The demand for homes continues to exceed the industry’s capacity to deliver and that is clearly evident in the results. Results continue to impress but theres’ more, results are outpacing the consensus targets and the company is guiding the market even higher which is something we like to see. Add to that a very safe and growing dividend, and an active share repurchase program, and we see a recipe for higher share prices that could drive the stock up to a new all-time-high very soon.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumulus Media#Beat Street#Closing Bell#Cumulusmedia
MarketWatch

RingCentral stock rallies 20% after Q3 results top Wall Street views

RingCentral Inc. shares rallied 20% in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based communications company reported adjusted third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the results "outstanding," and raised guidance for the year. RingCentral said it lost $147 million, or $1.60 a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 36 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $415 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected RingCentral to report adjusted EPS of 33 cents a share on sales of $393 million. RingCentral raised its 2021 revenue guidance to a range between $1.580 billion and $1.581 billion, which would represent annual growth between 33% and 34%. That's up from a prior range of revenue between $1.539 billion and $1.545 billion. RingCentral also announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Dhruv will be stepping down, remaining as CFO through the end of the year. The company will consider internal and external candidates to replace Dhruv, it said.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock bounces after earnings call delayed till after the close

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. bounced 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track to snap a three-day losing streak, after the company delayed the release of its third-quarter earnings report till after the bell. The mattress maker was originally scheduled to release its earnings report at 7:00 a.m. Eastern and hold its post-earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m., but instead announced at 7 a.m. that it changed the timing of its earnings conference all to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The stock had 2.4% on Monday, and had lost 4.0% in three days, after BofA Securities analyst double downgraded the stock on Monday, swinging to sell from buy, citing the belief that the company is seeing "weak online and wholesale trends" into the current quarter and following Tempur-Sealy International Inc.'s recent introduction of the "first real competitive threat" to Purple's gell grid-based beds. The stock has tumbled 21.8% over the past three months, while Tempur Sealy shares have gained 4.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
STOCKS
ZDNet

RingCentral beats expectations, brings in $415 million for Q3

RingCentral on Tuesday published third-quarter financial results that beat market expectations. CEO Vlad Shmunis partly credited the popularity of the RingCentral Message Video Phone platform for the strong quarter. The cloud communications firm's non-GAAP net income per diluted share was 36 cents on revenue of $415 million, increasing 37% year-over-year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WWD

After Poshmark Q3 Revenue Miss, Shares Plummet More Than 26 Percent

Click here to read the full article. Poshmark missed expectations in its third-quarter financial results, sending shares plunging more than 26 percent after the close. The company pulled in net revenues of $79.7 million, which is a 16 percent increase from the same period last year, but below the range of $82.7 million that analysts projected. More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisHow "The Bachelor" Contestants Have Gone From Reality T.V. to Mega-Influencers The timing is awkward, at best. The earnings report comes one day after ThredUp and...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Johnson Controls Exceeds Q4 Expectations

Aided by increasing orders and backlog, Johnson Controls International PLC. (JCI) reported solid fourth-quarter and FY21 results. Shares of the building HVAC, fire and safety equipment manufacturer jumped 1.1% on November 5, closing at $74.63. Solid Q4 and FY21 Results. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
massdevice.com

CVRx rises on Street-beating Q3

CVRx (NSDQ:CVRX) shares ticked up today on third-quarter results that came in ahead of the consensus forecast. The Minneapolis-based implantable neuromodulation technology developer posted losses of $6.1 million, or 30¢ per share, on sales of $3.4 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, for a nearly doubled bottom-line slide deeper into the red despite sales growth of more than three times last year’s revenue total for the third quarter.
STOCKS
ZDNet

Etsy beats Q3 expectations but delivers light outlook

Etsy published its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, beating market expectations but delivering a light Q4 outlook. The company posted a Q3 net income of $89.9 million, down 2% year-over-year, with diluted earnings per share of 62 cents. The decline in net income was due to acquisition-related expenses and non-cash amortization for the acquisitions of Depop and Elo7. Revenue came to $532.4 million, up 17.9% versus a year prior.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
massdevice.com

AtriCure posts Street-beating Q3 results, maintains full-year outlook

AtriCure (NSDQ:ATRC) posted third-quarter results today that beat the consensus forecast on Wall Street and maintained its outlook for the full year. The Mason, Ohio-based atrial fibrillation (AFib) technology developer reported profits of $97.1 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, on sales of $70.5 million for the three months ended Sept. 30.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
massdevice.com

Owens & Minor beats the Street in Q3, narrows full-year guidance

The Richmond, Virginia-based company posted profits of $44.1 million, or 48¢ per share, on sales of just over $2.5 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, for a 4.3% bottom-line slide on sales growth of 14.4%. Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were 78¢, 23¢ ahead...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hotelbusiness.com

Choice’s Q3 domestic RevPAR exceeds expectations

Choice Hotels International Inc., for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, reported net income of $116.7 million, a 53% increase from third-quarter 2019. Domestic system-wide RevPAR growth exceeded third-quarter guidance and outperformed the total industry by 16 percentage points, increasing 11.4% for the quarter, compared to the same period of 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Radio Business Report

DISH Shares Plummet As Q3 EPS Misses By Pennies

The direct broadcast satellite company presently at war with broadcast TV station owner TEGNA over a new retransmission consent agreement suffered a severe gut punch on Wall Street, following the release of Q3 2021 results that failed to live up to analyst forecasts. At the Closing Bell, Dish Network shares...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Radio Business Report

With Q3 Report Released, iHeart Shares Surge After-Hours

The third quarter 2021 results from the largest audio content creator and distributor in the U.S., iHeartMedia, were released shortly before the company’s two top leaders, Bob Pittman and Rich Bressler, played host to analysts and investors in a conference call scheduled for 4:30pm Eastern. How did the company do?...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Radio Business Report

Gray Tops Revenue Estimates As A Net Loss Is Seen

The Zacks Consensus Estimate was for net revenue that came in higher than anticipated. But, instead of positive earnings per share growth, Gray Television‘s EPS ended up in the negative, with the company suffering a net loss in Q3 2021. Investors expressed their disappointment, with GTN falling 5.3% in Thursday’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy