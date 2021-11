One woman drowned while trying to swim around the border fence from Tijuana to San Diego on Friday night, while 13 other Mexican migrants were pulled from the water and 23 others were detained, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. The drowned woman and 36 detained Mexicans were part of a group of up to 70 trying to cross into the U.S. at Border Fields State Park late Friday, and it isn't clear if the others turned back or are missing.

