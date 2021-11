In 2020 when a pandemic struck the world many people had to change their plans and goals to adjust to the new way of living. For USM alum Cody Curtis he refused to allow anything get in the way of reaching his goal of creating a feature film shining a light on mental health struggles. From pre production to post production to the festival circuit, which it is currently circling, Curtis’s feature film Suffocation has been an ongoing project for two years. A labor of love which to Curtis has been worth every minute.

