A Muslim woman has sued the city of Ferndale, arguing the city violated her religious rights by forcing her to remove her hijab for a booking photo following her arrest. The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) filed the lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court on behalf of Helana Bowe, who was pulled over by Ferndale police on June 21 for allegedly driving with an expired license plate tag. During the traffic stop, she told police she had a Taser for self-defense after she had been mugged earlier in the year.

FERNDALE, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO