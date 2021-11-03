CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Kaweah Health declares second Code Triage in less than 3 months after reaching full capacity

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFoda_0clrFg7O00

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kaweah Health declared its second internal diaster, known as a Code Triage, in less than three months on Monday. The hospital, which currently has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, issued the Code Triage due to overcrowding in its Emergency Department.

Officials say the hospital currently has more than 50 admitted patients waiting for a bed to become available, and 60 other patients trying to receive care in the Emergency Department.

As of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Kaweah Health says there were 368 inpatients receiving care in the downtown Visalia medical center, and there are currently zero beds available for anyone else needing hospitalization.

There were also reportedly 111 patients in the Emergency Department, 51 of which were admitted and are waiting for beds, and 60 who were waiting to be seen or evaluated by a doctor.

Kaweah Health says it is still accepting patients, but wait times in the Emergency Department are expected to be exceptionally long, especially for those not needing life-saving care.

In the meantime, officials are encouraging the community to seek care from their primary care physicians, or Kaweah Health’s Urgent Care Centers for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Madera County health officials encourage children to get COVID-19 vaccination

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Health officials in Madera County are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Sara Bosse, director of the Madera County Department Public Health, says it’s important that children get vaccinated, so they’re not missing school due to having to quarantine. Madera County is also offering an antibody treatment […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thousands of California Kaiser nurses, health care workers plan to strike

A union representing thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees delivered a 10-day notice to one of the nation’s largest health care providers Thursday, saying they will go on strike beginning Nov. 15. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to “depress wages for current employees and slash […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Visalia, CA
Government
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy