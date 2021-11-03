TVSquared Appoints Wogan For Key Revenue Role

Amazon & TransUnion Alums Join as Demand for Independent, Identity-Enabled, Cross-Platform TV Measurement Grows. TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, announced the addition of Debbie Wogan as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Jessica Hindlian as senior vice president (SVP) of identity and partnerships. The news follows surging demand for new TV currency and measurement innovation, backed by TVSquared’s robust and growing buy- and sell-side customer base, including direct advertisers, agencies, broadcasters, MVPDs, streaming publishers and DSPs/SSPs.
