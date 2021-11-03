TVSquared Appoints Wogan For Key Revenue Role

Jane Clarke will step down as managing director at the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, and will be succeeded by Jon Watts, a longtime consultant who has specialized in data and tracking digital activity. He joins a group that strives to scrutinize media measurement just as that topic has become one of the hottest in the sector. Clarke, who has led CIMM since its inception in 2009, will retire as its CEO and managing director. Watts will formally take the reins of the organization in the first quarter of 2022. The group was founded by many of the nation’s big TV-network...

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO