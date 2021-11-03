CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TVSquared Appoints Wogan For Key Revenue Role

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConverged TV ad measurement and attribution firm TVSquared...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Business Report

Cross-Platform Data Sharing Comes From New Marketron Offering

Broadcast media industry sales technology provider Marketron has launched a new product suite designed to leverage open APIs, connectors and custom integrations. This, Marketron says, gives its customers the ability to consolidate disparate data sources — including linear, O&O and third-party digital advertising systems — into a single ecosystem. Introducing...
TECHNOLOGY
Radio Business Report

Bob Philips’ Successor As Audacy CRO Selected

In late July, Bob Philips relinquished his role as Chief Revenue Officer for Audacy Inc., thanks to his appointment by the company as President of Audacy Networks and Multi-Market Sales. Subsequently, a search for his successor began, with Audacy seeking an individual who could “drive this growth and expansion, especially...
BUSINESS
floridanewswire.com

ReverseVision Appoints Industry Veteran Bill Mitchell Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov 09, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that it has hired Bill Mitchell as chief revenue officer (CRO). In this newly created position, Mr. Mitchell will oversee ReverseVision’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Radio Business Report

FreeWheel Integrates Beeswax Technology Months After Acquisition

NEW YORK — FreeWheel has integrated a key set of technologies into its platform to enable its clients to programmatically acquire incremental inventory and extend audience reach in a single workflow. By integrating Beeswax bidding capabilities into its supply technology, FreeWheel says it is investing in the future of programmatic...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svp#Attribution
Variety

Jon Watts to Succeed Jane Clarke at Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement

Jane Clarke will step down as managing director at the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement, and will be succeeded by Jon Watts, a longtime consultant who has specialized in data and tracking digital activity. He joins a group that strives to scrutinize media measurement just as that topic has become one of the hottest in the sector. Clarke, who has led CIMM since its inception in 2009, will retire as its CEO and managing director. Watts will formally take the reins of the organization in the first quarter of 2022. The group was founded by many of the nation’s big TV-network...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

A Digital Business Operations SVP is Selected By Audacy

With its Q3 2021 earnings set for distribution early Tuesday morning, Audacy has moved forward with the selection of a new SVP of Digital Business Operations. Taking the post is Palak Forbes. She reports to Audacy’s Chief Digital Officer, J.D. Crowley, and will with the leaders of Audacy’s podcast studios and sales teams.
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Global Suddenly Relents On Bigger iHeart Investment OK

Nine months ago, a Bahamian company directed by one of the U.K.’s wealthiest individuals and behind Great Britain’s Global radio empire revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had acquired enough iHeartMedia shares to give it a 8.7% voting interest in America’s biggest audio content creation and distribution company.
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

MIW Launches New ‘Operational Excellence’ Webinar Series

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, the non-profit charitable organization dedicated to the advancement of female leadership in radio broadcasting, has teamed with vCreative to recognize and celebrate women in radio “whose unsung efforts ensure efficiency, both operationally and financially, for their stations and groups.”. The program’s inaugural free webinar,...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Radio Business Report

Viant, Beachfront Partner Up For Programmatic Pact

Ad software firm Viant and convergent TV advertising platform Beachfront have integrated Beachfront’s linear and connected TV inventory into Viant’s Adelphic software. With the integration, Adelphic becomes the first demand-side platform (DSP) to support Beachfront’s linear TV inventory, which is enabled for real-time bidding. “Our partnership with Beachfront builds on...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

DraftKings and iHeart Ink ‘A Multifaceted’ Strategic Deal

DraftKings is now the official odds supplier for iHeartMedia’s broadcast, digital, podcast and social platforms. It’s thanks to a new agreement that allows DraftKings to co-create and distribute long-form content with iHeartMedia. The agreement also means DraftKings will receive preferred access to iHeartMedia’s roster of on-air personalities. Furthermore, DraftKings and...
GAMBLING
martechseries.com

TVSquared Appoints Debbie Wogan as CRO & Jessica Hindlian as SVP, Identity & Partnerships

Amazon & TransUnion Alums Join as Demand for Independent, Identity-Enabled, Cross-Platform TV Measurement Grows. TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, announced the addition of Debbie Wogan as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Jessica Hindlian as senior vice president (SVP) of identity and partnerships. The news follows surging demand for new TV currency and measurement innovation, backed by TVSquared’s robust and growing buy- and sell-side customer base, including direct advertisers, agencies, broadcasters, MVPDs, streaming publishers and DSPs/SSPs.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Havas Media Group Fills Key Canadian Roles

Havas Media Group has filled two key positions in Canada, naming Alessia Grosso vice president-strategy and Scott Nelson in the newly created role of vice president-investment & partnerships. Both report to HMG Canada President Noah Vardon. Grosso, who joins from director of marketing at Enthusiast Gaming, previously held senior strategy...
BUSINESS
The Press

Deciduous Therapeutics Announces Appointments to the Board, SAB, and Advisor Roles

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deciduous Therapeutics, an early stage immune therapy start-up, announced today the appointment of an independent board member, additional Scientific Advisory Board members, and company advisors. Mr. Robert Forrester joins Deciduous as an Independent Board Member. He will be joining Robin Mansukhani, Deciduous' Co-founder...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

Movandi Appoints Taher Behbehani as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer

Proven revenue growth leader at Samsung’s multi-billion Mobile B2B Division and BroadSoft, acquired by Cisco for ~ $1.9 billion. Movandi, a leader in 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) RF technologies and software, announced the appointment of Taher Behbehani as chief revenue and marketing officer. Behbehani brings an outstanding track record of scaling high-growth revenue, as well as bolstering enterprise strategy, technology and marketing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Silverfort Appoints Drew Schuil as Chief Revenue Officer

Silverfort, the unified identity protection company, today announced the appointment of Drew Schuil as Chief Revenue Officer. Drew has 22 years of enterprise sales experience with leading security vendors including Integris Software (now OneTrust) and Imperva. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Antoine Andrews, Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer...
BUSINESS
newtownpress.com

Century Savings Bank Promotes Rehm and Holman to Key Leadership Roles

VINELAND — Century Savings Bank (CSB) announced the recent promotions of key talent to greater roles within the bank’s executive and senior management. Joseph F. Rehm, who joined Century Savings Bank in February 2020 as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer.
VINELAND, NJ
Variety

Endeavor Chief Human Resources Officer Kerry Chandler Stepping Down (EXCLUSIVE)

Endeavor chief human resources officer Kerry Chandler is departing her post, Variety has learned exclusively. The executive joined Ari Emanuel’s shop in 2018, ahead of a watershed moment for the business that has since gone public and continues to acquire portfolio properties outside its core talent representation and events verticals. She is said to be pursuing other opportunities. In a companywide memo obtained by Variety, Emanuel said that when Chandler joined the organization, “we lacked a truly global, professionalized HR organization. We were a smaller, private company with big ambitions and a relentless pace. While the pace hasn’t changed, our company has...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Three Ex-Entravision Markets Go No-Nielsen Under Univision

On October 13, RBR+TVBR first reported on the conclusion of Entravision Communications’ licensing agreement with Univision Communications, with Univision opting not to renew the pact at year’s end. As such, Univision will take over the operations of the UniMás and Univision stations serving Orlando, Tampa, and Washington, D.C. On Friday,...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

Radio Revenue: Gaining Strength In Q4

Radio appears to gain strength late in the season, compared to last year. That’s the head-turning takeaway from James Fennessy and his team at Standard Media Index (SMI). How does this compare to other media SMI measures?. Economic Forecasting: Broadcast Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2022. With supply chain issues...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
drugstorenews.com

Walmart’s health division makes key leadership appointments

Walmart’s health and wellness division made several key leadership appointments, which were announced by Cheryl Pegus on her LinkedIn. Walmart is adding several new faces to its Health division’s leadership team, according to a Business Insider report. According to the report, the retailer tapped David Carmouche, the executive vice president...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy