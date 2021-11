Sorona® is taking the next step to build a more transparent, traceable supply chain, launching a Preferred Mill Network for trusted, certified mills. The network will serve as a natural complement to the already established Common Thread Fabric Certification Program, which now includes more than 350 mills worldwide. The network is designed as a signal to brands seeking sustainable fabric sources with specific performance attributes, indicating which mills carry certified fabrics with scientifically proven levels of Sorona®. The preferred mills will also gain access to promotional materials to support their communications with brands about their fabric offerings. According to global brand and...

INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO