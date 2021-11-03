Rangers sign Matt Rempe to entry level contract

Okay, we can all agree that last night was a much better overall performance. If the Rangers play the majority of their hockey games like that, they are going to win these one-goal games more often times than not. This is an interesting time to be a Ranger fan. They’re on the brink of that next step, yet so much weighs in the balance. Can the kids truly perform this year? Can the veteran depth they added be a net positive? There are so many good storylines to follow, we are truly in for a good one. But enough of that, let’s shake the rust off and get to some Rangers game thoughts shall we?

NHL ・ 25 DAYS AGO