Rangers sign Matt Rempe to entry level contract

Another day, another solid road win for the Rangers. While there were moments it looked like the Rangers could fall apart, they reined it in, battled, and came away with two big points. While it is obviously not ideal to be down two top six forwards in Kakko and Strome, your best bet is to win as many games as you can and bank as many of these early points as possible. If the Rangers are truly a team with playoff aspirations, good teams find ways to win when a chunk of their talent is not available to them. Let’s jump into thoughts from this big Rangers win over the Predators.
