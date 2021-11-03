CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers sign Matt Rempe to entry level contract

By Dave
Blue Seat
Blue Seat
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rangers have signed Matt Rempe to an entry level contract. Rempe, the Rangers 6th round pick in 2020, is having a decent year in the WHL. He has four goals in 10 games this year,...

blueseatblogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Seat

Rangers place Kaapo Kakko on IR; recall Morgan Barron

A little late here, since this happened this afternoon. The Rangers placed Kaapo Kakko on IR, meaning he will be out for at least seven days. They have recalled Morgan Barron from Hartford in the interim. The good news is that Gerard Gallant doesn’t believe this will be a long...
NHL
Blue Seat

Vitali Kravtsov trade rumors: 3 potential trade matches for the Rangers

If you listened to our podcast this morning, and if not, you should, Arthur Staple gave some great insight into the Vitali Kravtsov trade rumors and how they impact the Rangers. With reconciliation seemingly out the window, a Kravtsov trade seems to be the only path forward for both player and team. But what kind of team trades for a disgruntled winger who hasn’t played much in the NHL? Even if he is a top-ten pick with a high ceiling, it’s a significant risk for any team.
NHL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 2 Open Thread: Ok let’s play the real lineup now

The Rangers played well last night at even strength, but dug their own graves with the number of penalties they took. There was definitely some rust as well. Luckily both of these issues should work themselves out over time. The Rangers are now at home for their home opener. The...
NHL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 4 Open Thread: Manage the injuries

Fresh off their first win, and three points in their last two games, the Rangers are in Toronto to continue their road trip. The Leafs are not the Habs, and are quite good. The Rangers are also pretty banged up in their top six. Ryan Strome is still in COVID protocol, and now Kaapo Kakko is on IR with a lower body injury. The depth they once thought they had is now gone, and Kevin Rooney is now their 3C. That’s no bueno.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entry Level#Nyr#Whl#Covid#Ahl
Blue Seat

Around the Farm: 3 Rangers prospects with points yesterday

Three NY Rangers prospects recorded points yesterday. Jakob Ragnarsson (assist), Oliver Tarnstrom (assist), and Matt Rempe (goal) were the three of six skaters in action yesterday to get on the score sheet. Olof Lindbom also had a strong game, stopping 25 of 26 shots. Kalle Vaisanen was a healthy scratch...
NHL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 3 Open Thread: Continue good process

The Rangers have just one point in two games, and for some that’s reason enough to write them off. Not us though, as the Rangers have shown good process at even strength for both games. As that continues, the wins will come. Good process breed good results. However the Rangers...
NHL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 6: The Trap Game

Don’t look now, but the Rangers have won three in a row and have seven points in their last four games. They are in Ottawa this afternoon in a classic trap game with a chance to make it four in a row. Banking points is needed right now for the Rangers as they manage injuries. Today represents a solid chance to bank another two points. They have a shot to end October with just one loss in regulation.
NHL
Blue Seat

Predators (1) / Rangers (3) Game Thoughts

Another day, another solid road win for the Rangers. While there were moments it looked like the Rangers could fall apart, they reined it in, battled, and came away with two big points. While it is obviously not ideal to be down two top six forwards in Kakko and Strome, your best bet is to win as many games as you can and bank as many of these early points as possible. If the Rangers are truly a team with playoff aspirations, good teams find ways to win when a chunk of their talent is not available to them. Let’s jump into thoughts from this big Rangers win over the Predators.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Blue Seat

Dallas Stars (3) / Rangers (2) Game Thoughts

Okay, we can all agree that last night was a much better overall performance. If the Rangers play the majority of their hockey games like that, they are going to win these one-goal games more often times than not. This is an interesting time to be a Ranger fan. They’re on the brink of that next step, yet so much weighs in the balance. Can the kids truly perform this year? Can the veteran depth they added be a net positive? There are so many good storylines to follow, we are truly in for a good one. But enough of that, let’s shake the rust off and get to some Rangers game thoughts shall we?
NHL
Blue Seat

Three goal third fuels Rangers dramatic comeback win in Ottawa

The NY Rangers were outplayed by the lowly Ottawa Senators for the first two periods. They couldn’t muster anything offensively, and Matt Murray made the saves he needed to. Then the third period happened, and the Rangers stormed back, getting three goals to top Ottawa in regulation. Alex Georgiev wasn’t spectacular, and he had a bad goal, but he made key saves in the second and third to keep the Rangers in it and get the win.
NHL
Blue Seat

The Rangers may have accidentally found their third scoring line

Injuries are funny sometimes. The Rangers have been without both Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Strome for a week, and it forced Gerard Gallant to be creative with his lines. To get more scoring punch, he was forced to put Mika Zibanejad and Artemiy Panarin together and overload the first line. In doing so, he happened to try out the Alexis Lafreniere-Filip Chytil-Sammy Blais trio. Luck was on his side, as the Rangers may have accidentally found that third scoring line.
NHL
Blue Seat

Igor Shesterkin steals one again for shorthanded Rangers

Igor Shesterkin is very quickly turning heads around the league. He stole his second straight game for the shorthanded Rangers, this time in Nashville. In addition to the injuries, the Rangers are dealing with a new coach, new systems, and roster turnover. Mailing it in could have been accepted. But instead Igor put them on his back for a second straight game.
NHL
Blue Seat

Canadiens (1) / Rangers(3) Game Thoughts – Big first win

These games just keep getting cleaner, and cleaner, and cleaner. A solid road win despite being outshot 32-24. This is why you have Igor Shesterkin, to make the big saves. As an aside, it’s still hilarious that we went from the brilliance of Lundqvist to the also brilliant Shesterkin. As far as the entirety of the game, there were definitely some defensive reads and decisions that need to get further cleaned up. But let’s break down these thoughts on the Rangers win over the Canadiens more, shall we?
NHL
Blue Seat

The Rangers need to stop taking penalties

The NY Rangers need to stop taking penalties. That is usually a given for any hockey team, but penalties are a part of the game and they do happen. Unfortunately for the Rangers, they appear to be happening more often than not. Part of that is the refs calling games similar to the 2005-2006 season. But most of it is the Rangers taking too many penalties.
NHL
Blue Seat

Maple Leafs / Rangers Game Thoughts – Franchise goalie Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin. That’s the intro, body, and ending. It’s been said numerous times, but the Rangers really went from Henrik Lundqvist to Igor Shesterkin. How can a franchise be so incredibly lucky to go from Hank to Shesterkin? But okay, let’s get to a very brief thoughts post for the game this evening.
NHL
Blue Seat

Ryan Strome in COVID protocol; Rangers recall Greg McKegg

Ryan Strome is in COVID protocol, and will be unavailable for tomorrow night’s game. The Rangers have recalled center Greg McKegg to fill in the lineup spot. Based on this, Filip Chytil will get the 2C spot, with Kevin Rooney moving to 3C and McKegg in the 4C role. It seems odd that Morgan Barron wasn’t recalled, but given this is a short term recall, they may not want to yo-yo him.
NHL
Blue Seat

Banking points now is important for the Rangers

The Rangers have been saved by Igor Shesterkin the last two games. He’s secured four points in the Metro basically by himself. While that can be cause for concern, the Rangers are down a pair of top six forwards. It’s tough for any team to win like that, not accounting for the new coach, new system, and roster turnover. While the process isn’t overly good in the short term, it will come as the team gets healthy and used to Gerard Gallant. Until then, banking points is equally important for the Rangers.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers dominate Stars, but can’t get the second point

The Rangers continued strong play at even strength, dominating the Dallas Stars in most facets of the game. Despite that, they found themselves down 2-0 early courtesy of the obligatory first NHL goal and, of course, a powerplay goal against. The Blueshirts clawed back and managed to get a point, but couldn’t get the second one.
NHL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 8: Full lineup, time to rebound

The Rangers were thoroughly thrashed on Monday by the Flames, a fitting end to a four game winning streak where they were mostly outplayed. They are now fully healthy in their top nine, the first time since the second game of the season. They also get the Columbus Blue Jackets, who aren’t good. However, the Rangers may be catching them at the wrong time.
NHL
Blue Seat

A glimpse into how the Metro Division is shaping up

The NY Rangers are off to a better start than expected, with a 4-2-1 start despite missing one-third of their top six forwards. That is good for 4th in the Metro Division. It’s way too early to draw any conclusion about standings, but we can get an idea of how each team is looking. We might also get an idea of which teams are better or worse than their records might indicate.
NHL
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
238
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy