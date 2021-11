FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, if you have not noticed, likes to talk. And sometimes, what he has to say about Dak Prescott is so nice, he has to say it twice. “We have every reason to think that he’s on go,'' Jones said on Tuesday morning, reiterating what Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy have already said, "and he should be ready to go.''

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO