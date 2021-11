When Roman Feeser was a television-obsessed kid, news made its way into his viewing diet and one of his favorite people to watch was Jane Pauley on the Today Show. Feeser’s devotion to Pauley was such that he set the VCR to record so “…I could it catch it went I got home from school.” Fast forward decades later and the Hicksville High School Class of ‘92 alum is working as a producer for CBS This Morning with Jane Pauley.

HICKSVILLE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO