The eyes of Dallas are still on Dak Prescott’s right leg. The Cowboys quarterback appeared at the team facility Monday minus his walking boot, yet staying mum about whether he will, in fact, play Sunday. If he does return for Week 8, he could have some new faces around him as the team took a handful of players off injured reserve to start the week. In the other big roster story worth watching, no one is saying if it will be La’el Collins or Terence Steele at right tackle, but everyone who is talking seems to be leaving both options on the table.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO