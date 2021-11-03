Crunching Cowboys stats: Overcoming adversity in Minnesota

After a bye week when the Dallas Cowboys extended their lead in the NFC East just by sitting on the couch at home, it is time to get to work against the Minnesota Vikings. Just on records alone it would appear the Cowboys have the advantage. They are sitting at 5-1 thanks to the five-game winning streak after dropping the close season opener. The Vikings are at 3-3 and hoping to move back into the plus side of things. One thing that may lead to some concerns for Dallas fans is that they have only beaten one team, the Los Angeles Chargers, that currently have a winning record. However, the Vikings have the same issue, but even more pronounced, as all of their wins to date have come against teams under .500 while all three of their losses are to teams that are in the early playoff hunt.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO