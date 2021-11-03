CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crunching Cowboys stats: Overcoming adversity in Minnesota

By Blogging The Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels so good when the Dallas Cowboys win a game that nearly everyone expected them to lose. Even those of...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
FanSided

Jerry Jones had perfect response after Cowboys embarrassing loss to Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys were thoroughly embarrassed by the Denver Broncos, and Jerry Jones has some thoughts. It was a Sunday full of stunning upsets in the NFL, but few hit harder than what happened to the Dallas Cowboys. Buffalo losing to the Jaguars was unbelievable but the game was tight...
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
247Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott reveals severity of injury after loss to Broncos

During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Stephen Jones on the possibility of Kellen Moore and/or Dan Quinn moving on after 2021

Stephen Jones on Cowboys’ concern level of losing Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn this offseason - SportsDay Staff. Do Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn have one foot out the door?. Executive vice president Stephen Jones recently joined the Norm and D Invasion on KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7 The Ticket to discuss all things Cowboys. Here are some of the highlights, edited for clarity:
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Working Out 2 Familiar Kickers Tomorrow

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be working out two kickers who have been with them before on Wednesday. Starting kicker Greg Zuerlein was moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, putting his status for the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in serious doubt. Per Jon Machota of...
nbcsportsedge.com

Sunday Night 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NBC Sports Sports Predictor now has a game for the football fan...
Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys at Vikings: What the season stats to date tell us

After a bye week when the Dallas Cowboys extended their lead in the NFC East just by sitting on the couch at home, it is time to get to work against the Minnesota Vikings. Just on records alone it would appear the Cowboys have the advantage. They are sitting at 5-1 thanks to the five-game winning streak after dropping the close season opener. The Vikings are at 3-3 and hoping to move back into the plus side of things. One thing that may lead to some concerns for Dallas fans is that they have only beaten one team, the Los Angeles Chargers, that currently have a winning record. However, the Vikings have the same issue, but even more pronounced, as all of their wins to date have come against teams under .500 while all three of their losses are to teams that are in the early playoff hunt.
chatsports.com

Vikings-Cowboys Preview: Minnesota Faces Big Challenge In Halloween Matchup

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings (3-3) will host a win-heavy team in the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) this Sunday in a Halloween evening matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s a preview of what you need to know. Vikings Coach: Dallas Is A ‘Good Football Team’. In a press conference earlier...
NFL
chatsports.com

Predicting the Cowboys Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings

Coming off the bye week last season, Mike McCarthy reportedly smashed watermelons before the Dallas Cowboys’ away matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Whether McCarthy has purchased watermelons yet has been neither confirmed nor denied. But this time, the Cowboys will be playing on Halloween night, in what will likely be...
chatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Television, radio, streaming and more

After suffering through the bye week, it is game day, folks! We have to wait for Sunday Night Football before the Minnesota Vikings (-3) take the field, but they’ll do so this evening to take on the Dallas Cowboys (+3) in Week 8 action. We want to make sure that everybody can follow along with the action, so we’re putting all of the relevant information you need here in one place.
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Dak Prescott (calf) questionable for Week 8 clash with Minnesota

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (calf) is questionable for Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott wrapped up the week with another limited session and has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Vikings. His status is very much up in the air, with Prescott saying he believes he will be able to play, but acknowledging the Cowboys may decide to play it safe and hold him out. If he is ruled out, Cooper Rush will be under center for Dallas against Minnesota.
