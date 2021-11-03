Broncos move on after amicable divorce with Von Miller

During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
The Denver Broncos‘ linebacker corps has dealt with a number of injuries this season. As a result, the team added a veteran to its roster on Tuesday to provide some depth at that position. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos are signing linebacker Avery Williamson. He was cut...
Von Miller will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, marking the first time the future Hall of Famer has put on any NFL uniform that doesn't belong to the Denver Broncos. In a blockbuster move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Broncos sent Miller to the Rams in exchange for second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving many to believe Denver is mailing it in for the 2021 season -- something that may not bode well for head coach Vic Fangio if they did. According to general manager George Paton, however, the opposite is true.
Von Miller’s time in Denver has come to an end. The longtime Broncos star is reportedly being traded to the Rams, as Denver and Los Angeles have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos and the Rams agreed...
After moving Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams at the trade deadline for a second and third round pick in 2022, the Broncos have now added a linebacker. Avery Williamson joined the team on Tuesday and is signed for the rest of the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will be tasked with manning the linebacking corps in Denver along with another recent pickup, linebacker Kenny Young. Young was actually brought over from the same Rams team that Denver traded Miller to.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Von Miller is no longer the face of the franchise in Denver. The loquacious linebacker is headed West to join Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams, according to two people with knowledge of Monday morning’s big trade. Speaking on condition of anonymity because...
The Denver Broncos pulled off a blockbuster deal ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, sending franchise icon Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 draft picks in 2022. Miller spent his first 10-plus seasons with the Broncos, totaling 110.5 sacks in 142 games...
Kiz: There’s no such thing as an ugly NFL victory, even if it required peeking through fingers covering your disgusted face during the Broncos’ 17-10 win against Washington’s Futile Team. Now, by the grace of league parity, Denver owns a 4-4 record and stands one slim game out of the AFC’s final playoff berth. Playoffs? Playoffs? I’m just crazy enough to ask if the Broncos have a shot to make the playoffs. Hey, they don’t call me Mr. Sunshine for nuthin’.
The Broncos have been waiting all season for rookie Javonte Williams and veteran Melvin Gordon to be the potent running back combo that everybody in Dove Valley expected. Denver finally saw that expectation come to fruition Sunday in a 30-16 upset of the Cowboys in Arlington. The underdog Broncos rushed...
On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Lionel Bienvenu, Troy Renck and RyanHarris react to Broncos legend Von Miller being traded to the LA Rams. Ryan and Alexis Perry look back to Denver's 17-10 win over Washington and break down a few of the Broncos best plays. Learn more about WR Kendall Hinton and the opportunity he was given to give back to his alma mater. Then, enjoy some of the best moments from Peyton Manning's Ring of Fame induction. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
Von Miller is gone. And while No. 58’s legacy is revered at team headquarters, the Broncos know they must move on. Two days after general manager George Paton traded the outside linebacker to the Rams for a pair of draft picks, the Broncos praised the Vonster’s accomplishments during his 11-year tenure in Denver while simultaneously reminding fans they have plenty left to play for at 4-4.
All-Pro Broncos linebacker Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, one day ahead of the trade deadline for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple sources. Miller, 32, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 2 overall pick in...
I’m a 90’s kid. Well to be fair, I was born in the late 80’s but for the most part a 90’s kid. As I was just beginning to appreciate football, I mean really appreciate the sport, the Broncos were on the cusp of becoming part of football royalty. Always a classy and respected organization, Denver had yet to win a Super Bowl so the mid/late 90’s was, perhaps, the most important time in Broncos history.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was expectedly evasive when asked about the vaccination status of his unvaccinated quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to quarantine for at least 10 days, which will force him to miss the Packers’ Week 9 matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
