Meagan Good Stars In Amazon’s ‘Harlem’ Season 1 Trailer

Meagan Good will be starring in the upcoming comedy series, Harlem. The Amazon Original is set to debut on Prime Video on Dec. 3, with all 10 episodes available. Set around a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, Good plays Camille who is described in the synopsis as “a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life.”

Harlem was created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver . The show is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions.

The series also stars Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.” Additional recurring guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.”

The main characters are described as follows: Tye is a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big-city dreams.

In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler ( Russian Doll ) and Kim Lessing ( Moxie ) also serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky ( True Story ) and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams ( Hidden Figures ), and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from I am OTHER. Malcolm D. Lee ( Girls Trip ) directed the first two episodes.

Watch the Harlem season 1 trailer starring Meagan Good below.