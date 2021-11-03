CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meagan Good Stars In Amazon’s ‘Harlem’ Season 1 Trailer

By DeMicia Inman
 6 days ago

Meagan Good will be starring in the upcoming comedy series, Harlem. The Amazon Original is set to debut on Prime Video on Dec. 3, with all 10 episodes available. Set around a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, Good plays Camille who is described in the synopsis as “a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life.”

Harlem was created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver . The show is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0crB_0clrEX9w00

The series also stars Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.” Additional recurring guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.”

The main characters are described as follows: Tye is a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big-city dreams.

In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler ( Russian Doll ) and Kim Lessing ( Moxie ) also serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky ( True Story ) and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams ( Hidden Figures ), and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from I am OTHER. Malcolm D. Lee ( Girls Trip ) directed the first two episodes.

Watch the Harlem season 1 trailer starring Meagan Good below.

Laredo Morning Times

Brian Tyree Henry Stars in Long-Awaited 'Atlanta' Season Three Trailer

The wait for season three of FX’s Atlanta is almost over as the first official teaser promotional visual arrives via a cryptic website reveal. On Halloween night, Donald Glover shared the link to a site called Gilga. The portal is described as a “nite-site” with its operational hours running only between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Users who accessed during that window and clicked around enough were able to uncover the trailer for the upcoming season of Atlanta set to premiere in 2022.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Harlem' Trailer Reveals Four Ambitious Women Trying to Find Their Way

The official trailer for Season 1 of Tracy Oliver's new comedy series, Harlem, just dropped from Prime Video and we finally get to see the four best girlfriends in action. It follows the group as they navigate life in Harlem, from career changes to relationship struggles, and try to take control of their futures.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Harlem’ Series Trailer: Their Moment, Their Rules, Their City

Amazon’s just released the official trailer for Harlem, a new single-camera comedy from Girls Trip‘s Tracy Oliver. The two-minute trailer introduces the women at the heart of the series and sets up the dynamics of their friendship. Meagan Good (The Intruder) stars as Camille, Grace Byers (The Gifted) is Quinn,...
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” Receives A Teaser Trailer For Season 3

On Sunday evening, Donald Glover surprised fans with a minute-long teaser trailer for the third season of his hit series Atlanta. Although the clip doesn’t provide a ton of context as to what we can expect in the upcoming episodes, we do know one thing – there’s a strangely eerie vibe in the air.
TV & VIDEOS
