Minnesota State

What is this Crazy Fruit I Found in Southeast Minnesota?

By Carly Ross
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was out getting groceries the other day in southeast Minnesota and came across the strangest-looking fruit I think I have ever seen. Do you know what this fruit is?. It was smooth but has lots of indents throughout the skin, it's a pretty bright yellow, and the weirdest part: the...

Food Network

What Does Dragon Fruit Taste Like?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Dragon fruit, also known as pitaya, is visually stunning and has health benefits to match (vitamins, prebiotics and loads of fiber and antioxidants). But before you buy one and slice it on your smoothie bowl, let's discus what it tastes like.
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

