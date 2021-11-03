CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Key takeaways from 2021 election results

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Party performs stronger-than-expected performances on Tuesday, signaling a reckoning amongst democrats...

The Independent

A Republican victory in Virginia might not mean what you think it means

As the people of Virginia go to the polls to elect a new governor, all eyes are on the first big political test since Joe Biden swept to power in November.There is nothing certain about the result in Tuesday’s election: the governorship of Old Dominion tends to go to the opposite party of the current president and Biden’s approval ratings are at an all-time low; but a Republican hasn’t been elected to the post for more than 10 years; and the two candidates, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, are now neck-and-neck in the polls.Democrats have been sending in...
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters

Nearly a week after Election Day, New Jersey Democrats are at odds over what the results mean. Should the loss of seats in the Legislature for the second cycle in a row spur some soul searching about the party’s direction? Or should Democrats celebrate a gubernatorial victory despite GOP victories in other parts of the […] The post N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey Globe

Sweeney, Assembly Democrats imperiled in the 3rd district

The New Jersey Globe is retracting its call of the 3rd legislative district in favor of Democrats; in a major surprise, all three incumbent Democrats stand a significant chance of losing to their unheralded Republican foes. Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) trails Republican Ed Durr, while Assemblyman John Burzichelli...
CNET

Biden's infrastructure bill passed Congress. Here's what's in it for you

Stimulus checks may be long gone, but a new $1.2 trillion package just passed Congress and waiting for President Joe Biden's signature would fund public works projects that could touch every part of the country. The new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which cleared both houses of Congress last week, is designed to tackle big-ticket items such as expanding high-speed internet and building better airports. (It doesn't include checks earmarked for you, but that could come in a later bill -- see below for more details.)
Washington Post

Dissident Republicans must leave the GOP unless they want to enable it

News reports suggest that House Republicans might strip 13 Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill of their committee assignments. Shocking? Not so much. Meanwhile, in criticizing the legislative redistricting plan from Illinois Democrats that leaves him out in the cold, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told Rolling Stone:...
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Not Running For US Senate, Will Seek 4th Term As Governor

EXETER, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday he is not running for U.S. Senate, avoiding a potential clash with Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is running for re-election. Sununu said instead he will seek a fourth term as governor of the Granite State in 2022. “I’d rather push myself 120 miles-per-hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down and end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results,” Sununu said. The 2022 New Hampshire Senate contest is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the country, with control of the evenly...
