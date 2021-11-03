CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat release injury report for Thursday’s game vs. Boston Celtics

By Peter Dewey
 6 days ago
The Miami Heat released their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Max Strus (knee) and Victor Oladipo (quad) are out for Thursday’s matchup while KZ Okpala is questionable with an ankle injury. Miami will play host to Boston, who will be playing the second game of...

