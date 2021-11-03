Miami Heat release injury report for Thursday’s game vs. Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Matchup Preview (11/4/21) On Thursday, November 4, the struggling Boston Celtics (2-5) will face the surging Miami Heat (6-1) at the FTX Arena in Miami. Boston has been miserable this season, especially after its recent fourth-quarter collapse against the Chicago Bulls. Luckily, the Celtics bounced back and beat the Orlando Magic on Wednesday; however, that is not saying much. It is still very early in the season, though, so a turnaround is possible. The Heat, on the other hand, have been nothing short of sensational. They have won six of their seven games and rank towards the top in the NBA in all important statistical categories. Miami even has an early-season MVP candidate in Jimmy Butler, who is playing outrageously well on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. Miami can win by just playing the same basketball it has played all season. The Heat rank first in most major defensive categories and are undisputedly the best defensive team in the NBA right now. This should stunt any momentum the Celtics garnered from their win on Wednesday. Boston’s only chance to win this bout in Miami is if it has an offensive outburst in conjunction with the best defense it has played all season. Currently, the Celtics are 30th in opponent points per game, so it would be shocking to see them hold the Heat to a reasonable score. Additionally, they will need to out-rebound the Heat, which will be quite difficult considering they are the best rebounding team in basketball. In other words, it is unlikely; however, anything can happen in the NBA. We saw this the other night with Boston’s collapse against the Bulls.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO