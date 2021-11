Chuck Harris dribbles against a DePaul defender in a matchup on Jan. 19, 2021. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. The Dawgs return a seasoned roster led by their front court with a plethora of big men to dominate the paint for the entirety of the game. The biggest question lies in their backcourt as the Bulldogs are still looking to fill the void left by Kamar Baldwin in 2020. However, with the emergence of Chuck Harris late last season, the Bulldogs will try to link their experience with their upcoming young talent to make their first March Madness tournament since 2018.

