Exhibit commentates on the election, feminism

Film at SFMOMA celebrates the work of visionary artists with exhibitions currently on view at the museum. In October, we present the award-winning film Minari in conjunction with Diana Markosian’s exhibition Santa Barbara (Floor 3), a body of photographic and video work that taps into the artist’s personal experience of immigration, family history, and the American Dream. New Work artist Wu Tsang (Floor 4) uses a range of methods in her work that focuses on the visibility of queer and trans culture in America. In November, catch a screening of Tsang’s 2012 film WILDNESS, a non-fiction portrait of the Silver Platter, a Latino LGBTQ bar in Los Angeles. The Joan Mitchell retrospective (Floor 5) provides a view into the painter’s New York artistic circle, which included her close friend Frank O’Hara, whose poetry inspired several of her works. A rare screening of the avant-garde film The Last Clean Shirt (1964) is a collaboration between filmmaker Alfred Leslie and O’Hara, who wrote the subtitles.
