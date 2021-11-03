Exhibit commentates on the election, feminism

In 2013 when Houston native and global megastar, Beyoncé, openly embraced the feminist label, there was a lot of discussion about what this would mean for young women and girls who followed her music. Would her millions of fans also start to embrace feminisms as well? What is also true is that Beyoncé, like many women her age, were coming out as feminists because they were being influence by a vibrant digital community of young black feminists and other feminists of color who were educating each other and having ongoing dialogues about what it means to be a feminist today. One of the groups at the forefront of online feminist writing and activism was the Crunk Feminist Collective. On this episode of I SEE U we will talk to the founders of the Crunk Feminist Collective, Drs. Brittney Cooper, and Susana Morris, about their new book, written with Chanel Craft Tanner, Feminist AF: A Guide to Crushing Girlhood. We will end the show with Dr. Esha Pandit a member of the Crunk Feminist Collective who is also a Houston native. She and I will discuss the work of women of color feminist in the Houston and the region. Stay with us as we discuss the F word—feminism—on this episode of I See U.

