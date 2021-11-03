CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Here’s what needs to happen for L.A. County to lift its mask mandate

By Sareen Habeshian, Mark Mester, Carlos Herrera
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3O2Q_0clrD8ST00

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released criteria Tuesday for lifting COVID-19 masking requirements at events and indoor establishments.

The day for putting away your face coverings for good remains a ways away, with strict metrics needing to be met first, including a significant decline in coronavirus case transmission, a steady fall in the number of people hospitalized with the virus, and an increase of about 8% in the number of residents fully vaccinated.

For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, all of the following criteria must be met before masking requirements are lifted:

  • L.A. County case rates must demonstrate three consecutive weeks at or below moderate transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – that is, less than 50 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents
  • Hospitalizations must remain low and stable at or below 600 daily COVID hospitalizations for three consecutive weeks
  • 80% or more of county residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated
  • There are no emerging reports of significantly circulating new variants of concern that threaten vaccine effectiveness

In addition to those metrics, for masking requirements to be lifted at indoor events or establishments involving less than 1,000 people — including indoor offices and worksites — there must be a vaccination verification process in place, and all employees and customers must be fully vaccinated. Additional requirements and accommodations must be in place for employees with approved vaccine exemptions.

Masking will still be required at indoor events with 1,000 or more people.

“We are hopeful that with continued increases in vaccination and boosters and adherence to the existing common sense safety precautions, we can reach a lower level of community transmission that positions us to lift the masking requirements,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “While transmission is substantial, we need to continue layering on protections.”

Due to federal and state requirements, indoor masking will remain mandatory on public transit and federal transportation hubs; at TK-12 schools, childcare and youth settings; healthcare settings; correctional facilities; homeless and emergency shelters and cooling centers; and indoor mega events involving more than 1,000 people.

Where things stand now

L.A. County still has a ways to go before meeting the required metrics. Over the last week, the county recorded about 80 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, according to CDC data. To reach the moderate tier, the case rate would have to fall below 50.

The figure reflects “continued substantial transmission” across the county and a small increase from last week’s case rate of 72 new cases per 100,000 residents, the department said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the county is closer to reaching the 600 daily hospitalization threshold listed in the new requirements, with 659 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized as of Tuesday. This is an increase of 30 daily hospitalizations over the past week.

As of Sunday, 72% of county residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated, according to county data , with 80% of residents having received at least one dose. To meet the new metrics, 80% would have to be fully vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 314 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 314 new COVID-19 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 152,732 cases and 1,706 deaths. The department says 47,238 residents have recovered and 95,183 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,510 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 227 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Gov. Newsom releases statement following death of Fresno County Officer Juan Cruz

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom has released a statement following the death of Fresno County Correctional Officer Juan Cruz, 52. Governor Newsom released the following statement on Saturday, following a procession held in honor of the fallen officer: “Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the death of another member of California’s […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Gov. Newsom to speak at California Economic Summit in Monterey after canceling Scotland climate conference visit

This story has been updated. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — California lawmakers are in Scotland this week learning how other countries and states are trying to combat climate change. Governor Gavin Newsom is set to speak at the California Economic Summit in Monterey on Tuesday after canceling his visit to the COP26 in Scotland. The visit will […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
KGET

Kern County passes anti-camping ordinance

Today the Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an anti-camping ordinance that would specify times and locations where it shall be unlawful to camp in public areas. The ordinance would make it unlawful for someone to camp or place personal items in public areas during certain times of the day and locations. It would […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dispose of e-waste and get a COVID-19 vaccine in one stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical and the Westchester Kiwanis Club is teaming up to host an event where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and dispose of your e-waste at in the same place. The event will take place at the Kern Medical Columbus Clinic at 1111 Columbus Street on Nov. 20. You can […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Cdc#Weather#Emergency Shelters#Covid
KGET

One year from general election, Newsom’s future is bright

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, November 8, marks one year until 2022’s general election. Here in California, all eyes will be on governor Gavin Newsom, who must once again defeat challengers after beating a recall effort two months ago. After months of campaigning and nearly half a billion dollars spent by the state and candidates, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Children as young as 5 taking COVID-19 shots in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coronavirus shots are now going into the arms of children as young as five here in Kern County. Some local parents say they’re relieved to give vaccines to their kids, as the CDC gives the green light for a new phase of the vaccine rollout. “I’ve been waiting for it since […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy