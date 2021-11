Depression and anxiety are now leading disabilities in America. So what does this have to do with yoga and nature? Well, everything. Practicing yoga and getting out in nature are both proven to positively impact your mental health as well as a number of other things, such as cognitive function, muscular and skeletal stability, and circulatory and digestive regulation. Through my own self-study, I have found that the two healing modalities of yoga and nature, combined and on their own, contribute greatly to easing my anxiety and in turn my depression.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO