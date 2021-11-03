CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Armstrong Williams Reacts To The Virginia Governor Race, Critical Race Theory & More

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
BlackAmericaWeb
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d85zK_0clrBagC00

Yesterday’s results from Election Day made for some very surprising changes, particularly in Virgina where Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win the state’s governors race since 2009.

As the shift in political control has caused a lot of talk in regards to next year’s midterm elections, Russ was more than open to having political commentator Armstrong Williams on the show to speak on the recent current events from a Conservative’s perspective.

Crediting the state of education as the major shift that led to Youngkin’s win, Williams spoke openly about how the hot topic of Critical Race Theory proved to be Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s downfall. Although he wasn’t exactly up for Russ’s sense of humor so early in the AM, the conversation remained respectable from both sides and also gave the men an equal opportunity to speak on some valid points.

Hear what Armstrong Williams had to say below on the Russ Parr Morning Show :

DEL RIO, TX
