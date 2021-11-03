Police: Kan. man altered check to purchase $35,000 vehicle

Beginning Saturday, November 20 through Monday, Nov 29, 2021 the Junction City Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively enforcing our occupant protection laws. While the objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained, police also provide education that serves as a reminder that BUCKLING UP SAVES LIVES.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO