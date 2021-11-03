CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police: Kan. man altered check to purchase $35,000 vehicle

JC Post
JC Post
 6 days ago

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged fraud in Manhattan. On Tuesday, officers filed a report for forgery, making...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Police catch suspect wanted for stabbing at Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing last month have a suspect in custody. Shortly after midnight on October 9 police responded to a stabbing that at a residence in the 500 block South 6th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Aa 31-year-old man had suffered a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Teen suspect in fatal Kansas gunfight moved from hospital to jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Nov. 1 shooting have made a second arrest in the case. On Monday evening, police booked 18-year-old Davaun Carter into the Sedgwick County Jail on requested murder charges, according to the sheriff's department arrest report. At approximately 5:30 p.m, November 1,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Surveillance videos led to Kan. man's conviction in fatal stabbing

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for two cases including the murder of a Wichita man in 2020. District Judge David Kaufman sentenced Jeremy Shuflat, 39 of Wichita, to 285 months on one count of murder in the second degree and 61 months on one count of kidnapping for the killing of 28-year-old Zackary Tilson, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Kan. felon crashed stolen SUV into boats, power pole

SALINE COUNTY —Police arrested a Kansas felon after a pursuit through Salina ended in a stolen-vehicle crash and a severed power pole on Saturday night. Just after 7a.m. Friday, police were sent to the 100 block of Fairdale Road for the report of a stolen vehicle, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
JC Post

Sheriff asks for help to ID suspect who shot at Kansas deputies

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Osage County. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, the Osage County Communications Center received 911 call of shots being fired at a vehicle that had stopped at 165th and South Osage Road, northwest of Burlingame, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Serial killer: Man accused of 6 murders in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with two separate killings, and police are trying to determine if he was involved in at least four other homicides in Missouri and Kansas. Perez Deshay Reed, 25, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder, three...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police investigate death of one-year-old Kansas boy

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year old boy. Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive child the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Tip leads police to ID and arrest of Kan. shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Huntoon Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived and...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police will participate in Safe Arrival program

Beginning Saturday, November 20 through Monday, Nov 29, 2021 the Junction City Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively enforcing our occupant protection laws. While the objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained, police also provide education that serves as a reminder that BUCKLING UP SAVES LIVES.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Life in prison for man's death during Kan. police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of fleeing from police that led to another driver's death has been sentenced to life in prison. Brandon Jordan was sentenced Friday in the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase in November...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died following a weekend accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle. Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was doing maintenance repairs on an RV with another individual in the 6600 block of S. Anderson Road., south of Newton, according to statement from Harvey County officials.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Woman, 2 teens injured after 2-vehicle crash

RILEY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after midnight Sunday in Manhattan. A 1999 Toyota Corolla driven by Brandon Cook, 20, of Manhattan was eastbound on Marlatt Avenue in Manhattan and attempted to turn northbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. man used baseball bat in violent attack on woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a violent attack on a woman. At 2:30p.m. September 17, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block North 10th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. EMS transported a 36-year-old woman from the scene...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas woman seriously injured after car strikes a cow

BOURBON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Sunday in Bourbon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Cadillac DTS driven by Nelson T. Blythe, 27, Uniontown, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 54 two miles east of Kansas Highway 3. The car struck a black cow.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff IDs man who drowned at Kansas reservoir

PHILLIPS COUNTY — A Nebraska man drowned Saturday in Phillips County. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, according to a statement made on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Phillips County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: 2 Kansas City homicides discovered hours apart

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides discovered hours apart. The first was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the Brush Creek Tower apartments to check on the welfare of a resident who had been reported missing. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the apartment, and police have launched a homicide investigation. Police have not said how the man died.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dies after violent pickup crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. A 2011 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Chase A. Barfoot, 28, Topeka, was westbound in the 2700 Block of SE 61st Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The pickup left the road to the north, struck multiple objects including trees, culverts and a telephone pole.
KANSAS STATE
