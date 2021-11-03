CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Gal Gadot To Play Evil Queen In Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GhIT_0clrAyeb00

EXCLUSIVE: While her latest tentpole Red Notice is set for its big Hollywood premiere tonight, Gal Gadot looks to have found her next project that is sure to be the fairest of them all. Sources tell Deadline that Gadot is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in Disney ’s live-action adaptation of Snow White , the one that started it all for the studio’s legendary slate of animated features. Rachel Zegler is set to play the titular character, with Marc Webb directing and Marc Platt producing. Production is expected to start in 2022.

The original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cartoon, based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, was released in 1938. It was Disney’s inaugural animated feature and became a massive success for the studio. Insiders say the live-action film will expand upon the story and music from the original. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar- and Tony-winning duo behind La La Land , The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen , will write new songs for the movie. A big reason the studio has taken its time on this adaptation is making sure it gets the music right, and insiders say the higher-ups are excited with what Pasek and Paul have come up with following early returns.

While casting for Snow White was long and thorough, studio execs always had their eye on Gadot for the role that started it all when it comes to classic Disney villains. Gadot was also intrigued at the opportunity of joining stars like Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett, who previously played iconic villains from the Disney vault. After scheduling was worked out, a deal closed this week.

Speaking of that busy dance card, Gadot has stayed on top of it over the past year with Wonder Woman: 1984 bowing last Christmas. Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, bows on Netflix on November 12. She is also developing Cleopatra at Paramount, which she is producing. She can also be seen in Death on the Nile and is shooting Netflix’s Heart of Stone .

Gadot is repped by WME.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Dianne Doan & Connor Paolo To Star In Rom-Com ‘Better Half’; Geoff Pierson & Clark Backo Join ‘The List’

EXCLUSIVE: Dianne Doan (Warrior) and Connor Paolo (Revenge) have been cast as leads in Better Half, a surreal romantic comedy marking the feature directorial debut of Patrick Henry Phelan. Pic’s plot is being kept under wraps, but it’s describe as a stylized feature set in Joshua Tree, CA. Better Half hails from StudioFest, a festival program that awards its winners the opportunity to produce a feature film. Charles Irving Beale and Jess Jacklin lead the initiative and will exec produce. “We are so excited to bring Connor and Dianne together for our movie,” said Phelan, “and hope audiences will have as much fun...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Monster High’: Nickelodeon & Mattel Set Cast For Live-Action TV Movie, Begin Production

Nickelodeon and Mattel have scared up a cast for its upcoming live-action TV musical movie Monster High, tapping Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker, Kyle Selig and more. Directed and executive produced by Todd Holland, Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf (Harris), who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Balagot) and Draculaura *Damasen), and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Red Notice’s Rawson Marshall Thurber Talks Covid Production Pivot, Ryan Reynolds’ Texts, And A Possible Return To ‘Dodgeball’ Universe – The Deadline QA

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s action-adventure-comedy Red Notice has a number of exhilarating set pieces including a climatic chase scene that would rival Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom mine cart sequence when it comes to thrills. What audiences might not realize is the heart-pounding roller-coaster ride the film’s director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, went through in making this project had him wondering if they’d ever make it to the finish line. From the record-setting spec deal when it sold to Universal to moving from a theatrical release model at Uni to a streaming one at Netflix, to its eventual production halt and restart due...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Marc Webb
Person
Justin Paul
Variety

‘Eternals’ Didn’t Dazzle at the Box Office, but Marvel Shouldn’t Be Worried

Disney’s superhero adventure “Eternals” debuted to $71 million at the domestic box office, a tally that would typically be labeled a “disappointment” in the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel movies rarely miss at the box office; all 26 movies have opened at No. 1 in North America and many recent installments (pre-pandemic, of course) have ultimately glided by the $1 billion mark globally with ease. Box office observers and comic book super-fans have come to expect the franchise’s entries to generate more than $100 million in their opening weekends. Anything less, by Marvel standards, tends to be classified as a misstep. In...
MOVIES
Variety

Jodie Comer on Closing the Chapter on Villanelle, Owning Her Place on ‘Last Duel’ and Making Her West End Debut

In 2022, Jodie Comer will say goodbye to the TV role that made her a household name — Villanelle in BBC America’s “Killing Eve” — and forge ahead with a promising film career and theater debut. As she receives Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award, the Liverpool-born actor says she’s parking her insecurities about moving from TV to film, and looking ahead to a West End debut she never thought would happen. While most British actors start out in theater before graduating to the screen sector, Comer’s done it in reverse — though it wasn’t for lack of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘One Piece’: Iñaki Godoy To Star As Monkey D. Luffy In Netflix Live-Action Series; Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson & Taz Skylar Board Cast

Netflix has found its Monkey D. Luffy in Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) for its upcoming live-action series adaptation of the beloved anime series One Piece. Also joining the cast as the beloved pirates aboard the Thousand Sunny are Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter), Emily Rudd (Fear Street), Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point). The 10-episode series comes from Tomorrow Studios and One Piece publisher Shueisha. Tomorrow Studios also is behind another live-action Netflix series adaptation of a classic manga property, the upcoming Cowboy Bebop. One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Eternals’ Writers Wish for a Disney+ Prequel

[This story contains spoilers for Eternals.] For screenwriters Ryan and Kaz Firpo, the last few years have been a universe-shaking journey. First, the writers penned a post-World War II spec script called Ruin that got them a manager and dozens of meetings around Hollywood, including at Marvel Studios. Six months later, Ruin had won The Black List, and Marvel’s Nate Moore called them back in to pitch Eternals. After winning the coveted job, the Firpos spent months locked away in a windowless room at Marvel headquarters in Burbank, working closely with Moore. Chloé Zhao eventually boarded as director with her own take, and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evil Queen#Pasek And Paul#Red Notice#Brothers Grimm#La La Land#Wonder Woman#Paramount
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Delayed As Patty Jenkins Juggles Schedule

Deadline has confirmed that Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron won’t be going into production in 2022 as originally planned. Our sources tell us that casting on the project was not underway. Director Patty Jenkins, who has been developing the movie with writer Matthew Robinson for more than a year is reportedly figuring out her future schedule which includes directing Wonder Woman 3 at Warner Bros. and Paramount’s Cleopatra. I’m told she’s still committed to Rogue Squadron and will return to helm the feature for Disney. As of this minute, the Dec. 22, 2023 release date for the pic remains unchanged. Two other Star Wars movies remain in development, one with Marvel Boss Kevin Feige, the second with Taika Waititi.
MOVIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Olivia Wilde on Designing for Starling Jewelry, Filming ‘Babylon’ and Her Next Hollywood Project

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Wilde and best friend Babs Burchfield have a long history of philanthropic and eco-conscious partnerships, from volunteering together in Haiti over a decade ago to co-founding their collaborative initiative, Conscious Commerce, which partners with brands and nonprofit foundations to develop more socially-conscious business models. The do-gooder duo’s next stylish endeavor? A holiday gift-ready accessory for sustainable jewelry line Starling. Launching today, the Starling Jewelry x Conscious Commerce Sundial Charm ($210 to $540) uses all SCS certified post-consumer materials, from the reclaimed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
MOVIES
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Wonder Family’: WME Independent Launches Sales For Song Yang Action Comedy

WME Independent has launched sales on FunAge Pictures’ Wonder Family, a Chinese action comedy currently in post-production, which is looking for international distribution. The film from director Song Yang centers on Zheng Qian, a successful financial app developer, who returns home to attend his grandfather’s funeral. Suddenly, a meteorite crashes into the basement of the Zhengs’ house, unleashing a strange purple fog. The fog brings his grandfather back to life eternally and gives superpowers to everyone in this chaotic family but Zheng Qian. Meanwhile, corrupt mayor Chickikov has dark plans for Qian and his financial app. Qian must team up with his super-powered family along with a female agent from the Far East Investigation Department to save himself and his city. Song wrote the script for Wonder Family with Dong Wenteng and Bi Kang. Liu Hongtao produced the film, which stars Ai Lun, Shen Teng, Tao Hui, Zhang Qi, Han Yanbo and Polina. FunAge is handling sales for China, with WME Independent overseeing sales in other international territories.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Japan Unveils Slate Of Anime & Live-Action Titles, Plans To Bet Big On Feature Films

Netflix has unveiled a hefty list of upcoming Japanese titles, including both anime and live-action films and series. The company is hosting a two-day event this week – the Netflix Japan Festival 2021 – at which it will significantly expand its local slate in the country. The newly-announced anime titles are: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean (premiere date December 1, 2021); The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (2022); Kakegurui Twin (August 2022); The Orbital Children (January 28, 2022); Tiger & Bunny 2 (April 2022); Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanazawa and Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (undated); Aggretsuko Season 4 (December...
COMICS
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy